Lee Min Ho reacts to whether he’s dating someone during new K-drama promotion

South Korean actor Lee Min Ho is making a comeback with tvN’s new show When the Stars Gossip. Gong Hyo Jin will star alongside the Heirs actor for a zero-gravity space station thrill. Ahead of the highly anticipated release, the two stars recently headlined a YouTube talk show, Salon Drip 2, where they spent a fun 30-minute session discussing their show. During the interview, the host asked some sassy personal questions about Lee’s dating life. See how he responded. Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin on Salon Drip 2,

Lee Min Ho reacts to his dating life

For Lee Min Ho, Salon Drip 2' marked his debut on the YouTube talk show. He confidently entered the stage, having already rehearsed with the scriptwriters backstage, and boldly declared his readiness to tackle even the most challenging questions. "I'm comfortable with uncomfortable questions," he stated.

Seated beside him, Gong Hyo Jin and Jang Do Yeon understood the task and wasted no time in making him ‘uncomfortable.’ The host asked, "Are you seeing anyone right now?" Lee Min Ho was visibly flustered, momentarily caught off guard by the direct question. Jang Do Yeon continued the teasing banter, playfully inquiring, “How many celebrities have you dated so far? Five? Or more than that?”

The actor’s reaction had everyone cracking up. He leaped to his feet, making a beeline for the door. When the host tried to stop him, he grinned and quipped, “I need a bathroom break.” When he returned to his seat, Gong Hyo Jin couldn’t resist weighing in: “What’s the point of asking for uncomfortable questions if you’re just going to freak out?”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b_v08S--rkI

‘I’m the pawn’: Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin’s banter on talk show

As the discussion turned to their upcoming drama, Gong Hyo Jin revealed that this was her second time working with the director and third time with the writer, but she’s always played the 'supporting cast' in previous projects. "This time, it's Lee Min Ho," she said with a grin. "I’m the star for once."

“Now... I'm the captain. The pawn is here,” she declared. Lee Min Ho chuckled, “I guess I’m the pawn this time.” Talking about the show, the actor said, "The storyline is really unique! Most space-themed dramas or movies tend to be serious... But our drama is different—it’s humorous enough to just have fun with!" “It's more fun and laid back,” they added.

When The Stars Gossip is set to release on January 4, 2025. "Set against the breathtaking backdrop of outer space, the series delves into themes of love, trust, and human connection, in a world where every resource is precious and emotions run deep," Netflix describes. This production is brought to life by writer Seo Sook Hyang (Jealousy Incarnate) and director Park Shin Woo (It’s Okay to Not Be Okay).