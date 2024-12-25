Song Joong Ki reveals his favourite OST as he emotionally remembers late Lee Sun Kyun: ‘Miss him so much’

K-drama star Song Joong Ki, who is preparing for his upcoming film Bogota: City of the Lost, recently paid tribute to the late Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun during a radio appearance. Lee, tragically found dead at the age of 48 in December 2023 in his parked car, was remembered by Song on MBC FM4U's radio program Perfect Day Lee Sang Soon on the 24th. During the segment, the actor shared his heartfelt memories of the legendary South Korean star and expressed his emotions about the loss. Song Joong Ki (left) My Mister poster starring Lee Sun Kyun and IU (right)

Song Joong Ki remembers Lee Sun Kyun

During the broadcast, the Descendants of the Sun star shared his love for the song "Grown Ups" from the drama My Mister, calling it one of his all-time favorites. He explained, This is an OST from the drama My Mister, which many people love. I really wanted to play this song for everyone,” he said according to Sports Chosun.

Showing his fondness for the series, Song also revealed he had started rewatching it in honour of the late Lee Sun Kyun. He added, “I’ve been rewatching the drama, and soon it will be the anniversary of my dear brother Lee Sun Kyun’s passing. I miss him so much.”

The tragic news of actor Lee Sun Kyun’s death on December 27th in Seoul sent shockwaves around the globe. The investigation hints he died by suicide. Prior to his passing, Lee was facing police scrutiny for alleged drug use. Internationally, Lee achieved immense fame and critical acclaim for his lead role in Parasite, a critically acclaimed film. Parasite made history by becoming the first non-English film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2020.

This October, Lee was honored with the Korean Film Achievement Award at the 29th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF). A heartfelt tribute was made in his memory, featuring clips from My Mister and his final film, The Land of Happiness. As the tribute video played, both Song Joong Ki and Ha Yoon Kyung were spotted visibly fighting back tears as the audience remembered the actor’s impactful career and legacy.

Song Joong Ki talks about the joy of being a father

Song, who was previously married to his Descendants of the Sun co-star Song Hye Kyo before their brief marriage ended, tied the knot with British actress Katie Louise Saunders in 2023. The actor is now a proud father of two. "I think happiness has multiplied, not just doubled, but 2,000 times. Life feels so full," he shared. Speaking about his son and daughter, he added, "Thankfully, both my son and daughter were born healthy. These days, I feel so fulfilled in my daily life," expressing his deep love for his family.

Meanwhile, Bogota, a South Korean crime film directed by Kim Seong Je, featuring Song Joong K, Lee Hee Joon, and Kwon Hae Hyo, is set to be released on December 31 in South Korea.