Did Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori violate any dress code ethics with her nude red carpet look at the 2025 Grammys?

Music mogul Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori’s bold red carpet appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards has reignited discussions about the event’s dress code policies. On Feb 2, Kanye returned to the Grammys for the first time in a decade, accompanied by his 30-year-old wife. However, their arrival quickly turned controversial when Censori, initially covered in a large fur coat, dramatically shed the outerwear to reveal a completely sheer dress—without a bra or underwear. Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori will not face legal consequences for wearing a completely see-through dress on the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet.

The daring fashion choice seemed to be a deliberate nod to the album artwork of West’s latest record, Vulture 1, which features an image of a woman wearing only a thong and thigh-high boots with her back to the camera. While the couple’s appearance was brief, it left a lasting impression, sparking widespread debate about its appropriateness for the prestigious event, particularly given the presence of younger viewers.

According to a report in People magazine, the Standard and Practice Wardrobe Advisory issued by CBS in 2013, Censori’s attire may have breached multiple regulations set by the network’s Program Practices. The advisory requires all on-camera individuals, including guests and audience members, to adhere to strict wardrobe guidelines. Specifically, it mandates that “buttocks and female breasts” must be “adequately covered,” while sheer or transparent clothing that could expose nipples should be avoided. Additionally, the policy prohibits garments that expose the under-curves of the breasts, buttock cleavage, or excessive skin in the genital area. Thongs and outfits featuring exposed sides of the torso are also categorised as “problematic.” The overarching guideline is clear: “Obscenity or partially seen obscenity on wardrobe is unacceptable for broadcast.”

However, it is uncertain whether these regulations are still strictly enforced, as the dress code advisory has not been publicly discussed in over a decade. While CBS has yet to comment on whether Censori’s attire directly violated current policies, her look has undeniably reignited concerns over red carpet fashion boundaries.

Beyond the event’s internal dress code, questions also arose regarding whether Censori’s outfit could have breached public indecency laws in Los Angeles or California. In California, indecent exposure is defined as the intentional public display of one’s genitals in a manner likely to offend or cause distress to others. Given the transparency of Censori’s dress, some speculated that her appearance could have met the criteria for such an offence.

Despite the controversy, Censori will not face legal repercussions for her Grammys attire. According to a report by Page Six, sources within the Los Angeles Police Department informed that no formal complaints were filed against her at the Crypto.com Arena on the night of the awards. Additionally, as the Grammys is a private event, different rules apply.

“While Ms. Censori’s outfit undoubtedly pushed the envelope, a charge of indecent exposure in California requires willful public exposure of one’s genitals with the specific intent to offend or sexually arouse,” explained LA-based lawyer Andrea Oguntula to Page Six. “It’s theoretically possible but unlikely she’ll face any criminal prosecution for this incident.”

Both the Anschutz Entertainment Group, Inc. (AEG Worldwide) and the Recording Academy had security teams present when West and Censori arrived, reinforcing the controlled nature of the event. Ultimately, while her choice of attire has stirred ethical and aesthetic debates, it has not resulted in any legal action.