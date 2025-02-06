'It can be a taxi driver, anyone on street...': Shastri fires cautionary shot at Gambhir over India vs Pakistan clash

Few rivalries in world cricket carry the weight and intensity of an India-Pakistan contest, and former India head coach Ravi Shastri believes that no matter how much one tries to downplay its significance, the match holds a deeper meaning. With the two teams set to clash in the Champions Trophy on February 23 in Dubai, Shastri weighed in on head coach Gautam Gambhir’s stance that the fixture should be treated just like any other in the tournament. The Champions Trophy clash between India and Pakistan will be Gambhir's first as Indian head coach(PTI/File)

Gambhir, known for his fearless approach both as a player and now as a coach, had stated that India’s group-stage game against Pakistan carries the same importance as any other match in the competition.

However, Shastri, speaking on The ICC Review, hinted that while such statements are necessary in a professional setting, the reality is different.

“I was the coach for seven years. Whenever I was asked, I said the same thing (as Gambhir). But let me assure you, deep down, there's a lot more to that than you actually think, that's for the media,” Shastri admitted.

“You have to say it. But deep down, you want to win that. Because if you don't, you'll be reminded of it until the next time you play against Pakistan.”

India and Pakistan last faced each other in an ICC event at the same venue during the 2021 T20 World Cup, where Pakistan registered a resounding 10-wicket victory – its first ever against India in a World Cup match. Although India have since defeated Pakistan in both, T20Is and ODIs since then, Shastri highlighted how results in this high-voltage encounter linger in public memory far longer than any other fixture.

“People don't care what you have done in the past. They're not bothered about the last 10 games if you won eight or you won nine. But they'll remind you if you lose one, until the next time you play them,” he explained.

“It can be a taxi driver, it could be anyone on the street. ‘What happened to India?’ The same question to Pakistan. ‘What happened to Pakistan?’ So whether you like it or not, it's a different game. Different beasts altogether.”

2021 result no longer relevant

However, Shastri believes the ghosts of the 2021 encounter will not haunt the Indian team, as the longer format of the upcoming clash works in their favor.

“No, that won't play on their mind because that was a T20 game. This is a 50-over clash. It's totally different,” he said. “And it's a longer game which suits India more… India is a far better side and far more experienced as well.”

India will play all of their Champions Trophy matches in Dubai after the BCCI refused to travel to Pakistan for the tournament, citing security reasons.