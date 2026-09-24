Cardiologist Dr Rajiv Agarwal says EVERY HOME should have these 7 medical devices for health emergencies

Medical emergencies can happen without warning, and having a few basic healthcare devices at home can help you understand what is happening while you arrange medical care. A blood pressure monitor, glucometer, or pulse oximeter cannot diagnose a heart attack, stroke, or other serious condition, but they can provide useful information to share with a doctor. Some devices are particularly useful for families managing diabetes, heart disease, asthma, or other chronic conditions.

Simple instruments can offer valuable information during an emergency and help doctors assess the situation more quickly, Dr Rajiv Agarwal, Vice Chairman & Unit Head and Head of Academic & Research, Cardiac Sciences, Max Smart Hospital, tells HealthShots. However, these devices should support, not replace, professional medical care.

1. Blood pressure monitor An automatic, upper-arm blood pressure monitor is one of the most useful devices to keep at home, particularly if someone has hypertension or heart disease. It measures systolic and diastolic blood pressure as well as pulse rate.

A reading below 120/80 mmHg is considered normal, while repeated readings of 130/80 mmHg or higher may indicate hypertension and need medical evaluation. A reading above 180/120 mmHg requires a repeat check after a minute. If it remains that high, medical attention is needed, particularly if there are symptoms such as chest pain, breathlessness, weakness, or difficulty speaking.

For accuracy, sit quietly for five minutes and take two readings about a minute apart. Home monitoring is recommended by the American Heart Association for people with high blood pressure.

2. Glucometer A glucometer is particularly useful in households where someone has diabetes, especially if they use insulin or medicines that can cause hypoglycemia.

It provides a blood glucose reading within seconds. Below 70 mg/dL is considered low blood sugar, and it should be treated promptly because severe hypoglycemia can become an emergency.

As Dr Agarwal points out, low blood sugar can sometimes be more immediately dangerous than high blood sugar, so knowing the reading can help guide the next step.

3. Pulse oximeter During breathing difficulties, a pulse oximeter can provide estimates of blood oxygen saturation (SpO₂) and pulse rate. “For most healthy people, oxygen saturation is usually 95–100%, although normal levels can vary in people with certain heart or lung conditions and at higher altitudes,” explains Dr Agarwal.

A falling reading, particularly when accompanied by breathlessness or worsening symptoms, should not be ignored. However, pulse oximeters have limitations and should not be used as the only basis for deciding whether medical care is needed.

These first three devices are relatively simple and can provide useful information to communicate to a doctor.

4. Thermometer A thermometer is another basic household essential. It helps measure body temperature and identify fever, which can accompany infections and several other illnesses.

Record the temperature and note other symptoms rather than relying on the number alone. Persistent or very high fever, particularly with confusion, breathing difficulty, or severe weakness, warrants medical attention.

5. Smartwatch or portable ECG For people with a specific cardiac concern, a smartwatch with an ECG feature or a portable handheld ECG device may be useful. Some devices can record a single-lead ECG that can then be shared with a doctor.

However, these devices are screening or monitoring tools, not replacements for a hospital ECG. Dr Agarwal stresses that symptoms such as chest pain, severe breathlessness, fainting or sudden weakness require urgent medical evaluation regardless of what a wearable device shows.

6. Oxygen concentrator or cylinder People with certain chronic heart or lung conditions may be advised by their doctor to keep supplemental oxygen at home. An oxygen concentrator extracts oxygen from room air and generally does not require refills, whereas oxygen cylinders have a limited supply and require replenishment.

Neither should be started casually. Oxygen should be used only when prescribed and at the flow rate recommended by a healthcare professional.

7. Nebulizer for respiratory conditions People with asthma, COPD or other respiratory conditions may be advised to keep a nebulizer at home. It converts prescribed liquid medication into a fine mist that can be inhaled into the lungs.

It can be useful when a person's doctor has already provided a nebulization plan, but it should not delay emergency care in cases of severe breathing difficulty.

Being prepared means more than owning devices Having these devices is useful only when you know how to use them correctly. Keep emergency ambulance numbers accessible, learn basic first aid, and know which hospital to contact. Keep prescribed medicines and important medical records easily available too.

Most importantly, don't let a home device create false reassurance. As Dr Agarwal explains, these tools provide information that can help during an emergency, but they do not replace timely medical evaluation.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)