Quote of the day by Rishi Kapoor: ‘You may have legacy but you still have to fight to keep that intact…'

Rishi Kapoor remains one of Hindi cinema’s most recognisable actors, with a career spanning five decades and several generations of Bollywood. Born on September 4, 1952, the actor belonged to the influential Kapoor family but often spoke about the importance of hard work, sincerity and proving oneself. On his birth anniversary, let’s revisit one of Rishi Kapoor’s memorable reflections on legacy, success and the effort required to sustain it. (Also read: Quote of the day by Rajkummar Rao: ‘Whatever you are doing in life, you have to learn, you have to practise…’ )

In an interview with The Indian Express, he shared, “You may have legacy but you still have to fight to keep that intact and work with sincerity.”

What Rishi Kapoor’s quote means Rishi Kapoor’s words suggest that having a legacy may provide an advantage, but it does not guarantee long-term success. For him, sustaining a family name required consistent effort, sincerity and the willingness to prove oneself.

His own career reflected several different phases. After becoming a leading romantic hero following his breakthrough in Bobby, Kapoor experienced professional highs and lows before reinventing himself as a character actor.

The transition allowed him to take on a wider range of roles and work with a younger generation of actors and filmmakers.