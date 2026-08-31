Quote of the day by Rajkummar Rao: ‘Whatever you are doing in life, you have to learn, you have to practise…’

As Rajkummar Rao turns 42 on August 31, his journey in Hindi cinema offers plenty of lessons in perseverance, hard work and staying committed to one’s craft. From making his debut in 2010 to taking on acclaimed roles across genres, the actor has built a career by constantly challenging himself as a performer.

In a 2022 conversation with The Indian Express, he said, “Whatever you are doing in life, you have to learn, you have to practise, you have to try and grow every day. Only then will you be successful in your life. You can’t just take it easy.” (Also read: Quote of the day by Emraan Hashmi: ‘You may fail time and again, but the problem happens when you don’t come out of it…’ )

What Rajkummar Rao’s quote means Rao’s words highlight the importance of treating growth as an ongoing process. Success, according to his message, is not simply about reaching one goal but about continuing to learn, practise and improve along the way.

His own career reflects this philosophy. After training at the Film and Television Institute of India and moving to Mumbai to pursue acting, Rao spent years auditioning and taking on smaller opportunities before establishing himself in the industry.

His performances in films such as Shahid, CityLights, Newton, Stree and Badhaai Do have showcased his versatility, while his willingness to experiment with different characters has remained a defining part of his career.