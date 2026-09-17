The 80s AI beauty trend is everywhere: Here’s what has changed in hair, makeup and skin

Viral AI 80s beauty trend By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less If you have been seeing your Instagram flooded with the famous 80s AI trend, you are not alone. This AI trend has actually taken the internet by storm, followed by a lot of film celebrities. These AI-generated images transform people into their retro 1980s versions, complete with big hair, dramatic makeup, colourful outfits and vintage glamour. What makes this trend interesting is that the decade's beauty look has returned with a modern update. Instead of copying the heavy, highly styled 80s aesthetic from head to toe, today's version combines its boldness with lightweight textures, glowing skin and more wearable finishes. Hair: More volume, less stiffness One of the most recognisable parts of the 80s beauty revival is the hair. Sleek, poker-straight hair did not rule the 80s, and the trend clearly shows that. Think voluminous curls, lifted roots, textured waves and layered hairstyles. The difference today is in the finish. Modern hair trends are moving towards movement and softness rather than extremely stiff, heavily sprayed styles. Voluminous curls can be brushed out for a more relaxed finish, while layered cuts and retro waves make the look easier to wear. The update: Use a volumising mousse or root-lifting spray, add curls or waves and gently brush them out instead of creating an overly rigid hairstyle.

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Makeup: From minimal to unapologetically colourful After years of minimalist and neutral makeup dominating beauty trends, the 80s revival is bringing colour back to the makeup bag. And for every blush-lover, blushes are actually having a moment. Bright blush is being worn higher across the cheeks and towards the temples, while pink, berry and fuchsia tones are making a comeback. The modern approach, however, keeps the base lighter so the colour remains the focus. Instead of full-coverage, matte foundation, try a skin tint or lightweight foundation and let some natural skin texture show through. This creates a balance between retro colour and contemporary skin-focused makeup.

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Eye makeup: Blue is back If there is one 80s makeup trend that is impossible to miss, it is colourful eye makeup. Blue eyeshadow, in particular, is making a comeback. From soft pastel blue to intense cobalt and shimmery turquoise, the colour can be adapted to suit different comfort levels. Runway looks have also paired blue eyeshadow with coloured mascara, giving the classic 80s eye a distinctly modern interpretation. For an everyday version, apply a wash of blue eyeshadow to the lid and keep the rest of the makeup understated. For a party look, build the pigment and add a glossy or metallic finish. Skin: The biggest modern change Perhaps the biggest difference between the original 80s beauty look and its AI-era revival is the skin. The old-school approach often relied on heavier foundation, powder and defined contouring. Today's version puts more emphasis on hydrated, luminous and skin-like finishes. In 2026, beauty trends are increasingly focused on products that enhance the skin rather than completely masking it. So, before reaching for colourful makeup, focus on moisturised skin, sunscreen and a lightweight base. A touch of cream blush and subtle highlighter can give you the healthy glow that makes the retro elements feel current.