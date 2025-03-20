Best eyeliner for bold eyes: From smudge proof to coloured, our top 10 picks for you; Wing it like a pro!

Eyeliners are more than just cosmetics, it's a style statement! From subtle elegance to the bold and dramatic look, all it takes is a single stroke to transform your look, sharpen your confidence, and turn every blink into a masterpiece. Best eyeliners for bold and dramatic eyes

So, be it a perfect cat-eye look for a romantic dinner date, a little smudgy touch for that late-night outs or a sleek, precise line for your everyday work, the right eyeliner is your secret weapon.

So, either you're attending a wedding function or are simply stepping out with friends, an eyeliner can make or break your look. So, while you are on the hunt for the best eyeliners, we have made your task easier and have rounded a list of 10 best eyeliners for you.

Keep your eye game top notch with the Lakme 9 to 5 Eyeconic Liquid Eyeliner. Designed for the modern go-getter, this eyeliner glides effortlessly, delivering a rich, intense black finish that lasts all day. The precision tip of this eyeliner ensures smooth application. Be it a subtle line or a dramatic wing, this smudge-proof, waterproof eyeliner keep your eyes looking flawless from morning meetings to evening outings. Lightweight and quick-drying, this eyeliner is for on-the-go perfection.

Specifications Finish: Intense black, glossy Applicator: Precision brush tip for easy control Longevity: Long-lasting, smudge-proof, and waterproof Drying Time: Quick-dry formula Best For: Everyday wear, office, and party looks Skin Type: Suitable for all skin types Removal: Easy to remove with a makeup remover Click Here to Buy

Step into a world of shimmer with SWISS BEAUTY Waterproof Holographic Eyeliner and transform your eyes with a dazzling holographic effect. The ultra-smooth formula of this eyeliner glides on effortlessly, giving you a precise, long-lasting finish that stays put through sweat and humidity. Go for a subtle shimmer or a bold, reflective glow, this eyeliner has got you covered. Being waterproof and smudge-proof, it’s your ultimate beauty weapon for creating mesmerizing eye looks that last all day and night!

Specifications Finish: Holographic, shimmery Applicator: Fine-tip brush for precise application Longevity: Waterproof and smudge-proof for long wear Color Variants: Multiple shades for different moods Best For: Glamorous party looks, festivals, and special occasions Texture: Lightweight, smooth application Removal: Requires oil-based remover for complete removal Click Here to Buy

Say goodbye to shaky hands and hello to flawless, eye-catching liner looks in just one stroke! Blue Heaven Intense Easy Sketch Eyeliner is where effortless precision meets intense pigment. This sketch-pen eyeliner delivers a smooth, controlled application for perfect flicks and wings. The rich, jet-black formula of this eyeliner stays put for hours without smudging or fading, ensuring your eyes remain bold and defined throughout the day. The ergonomic design of this eyeliner makes application a breeze, making it perfect for beginner or a pro.

Specifications Finish: Matte black Applicator: Felt-tip pen for easy grip and control Longevity: Long-wearing, smudge-resistant Best For: Everyday wear, beginners, and travel-friendly use Texture: Lightweight, smooth ink flow Skin Type: Safe for all skin types Removal: Comes off easily with micellar water Click Here to Buy

Turn up your shiny glow with Maybelline Hyper Glossy Liquid Liner! This eyeliner delivers a striking, high-gloss finish that instantly enhances your eyes. The flexible brush tip of this eyeliner glides on smoothly, creating sleek and defined lines with ease. The waterproof, quick-drying formula of this eyeliner ensures your eye makeup stays put, while you’re heading to a meeting or dancing the night away. This eyeliner is perfect for those who love a bold, statement-making look, this liner guarantees precision and drama in every stroke!

Specifications Finish: Ultra-glossy, jet black Applicator: Thin brush tip for precision Longevity: Waterproof, smudge-proof, long-lasting Drying Time: Quick-dry formula Best For: Dramatic, high-gloss eye looks Texture: Lightweight and smooth Removal: Easily removed with an oil-based cleanser Click Here to Buy

Say hello to tattoo-like intensity and goodbye to touch-ups! Maybelline New York Tattoo 48H Smudge Proof Pen is the best eyeliner that commits to long-lasting perfection. Designed for ultimate durability, this eyeliner delivers intense pigment that won’t budge for up to 48 hours. The felt-tip pen of this eyeliner ensures smooth, effortless application for precise wings and sharp lines. Being sweat-proof, waterproof, and fade-resistant, this eyeliner is ideal for those who need their liner to last from dawn till dusk.

Specifications Finish: Matte, intense black Applicator: Felt-tip pen for precise strokes Longevity: 48-hour wear, smudge-proof, waterproof Best For: Long wear, active lifestyles, all-day events Texture: Lightweight and comfortable Skin Type: Suitable for all skin types Removal: Requires oil-based remover for complete removal Click Here to Buy

Create flawless, bold eye looks with NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Waterproof Epic Ink Eyeliner! Designed for precision and intensity, this ultra-black eyeliner features a flexible brush tip that allows you to create thin, delicate lines or bold, dramatic wings with ease. The waterproof formula ensures all-day wear without smudging or fading, making it perfect for any occasion. Go for a sleek everyday look or a fierce cat-eye, this liner delivers sharp definition and epic results—every time!

Specifications Finish: Deep black, semi-matte Applicator: Ultra-fine, flexible brush tip for controlled application Longevity: Waterproof, smudge-proof, and long-lasting Best For: Sharp cat-eyes, graphic liner looks, everyday wear Texture: Smooth, lightweight, and highly pigmented Skin Type: Suitable for all skin types Removal: Easily removed with an oil-based cleanser Click Here to Buy

Get dramatic eyes with this dramatic eyeliner. Maybelline New York Lasting Drama Gel Eyeliner is your go-to for intense, high-impact eyes. The gel-based formula glides on smoothly, delivering a smudge-proof, waterproof finish that lasts up to 24 hours. The creamy texture of this eyeliner allows for effortless blending before it sets into a budge-proof masterpiece. Be it a sultry smoky eye or a sharp wing, this eyeliner comes with a precision brush for easy application.

Specifications Finish: Matte black, gel-based Applicator: Comes with a professional brush for precision Longevity: 24-hour wear, waterproof & smudge-proof Best For: Smoky eyes, bold wings, dramatic effects Texture: Creamy gel, easy to blend before setting Skin Type: Safe for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers Removal: Requires an oil-based remover Click Here to Buy

Luxury meets longevity with Bobbi Brown Black Ink Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner! This eyeliner combines the precision of a liquid liner with the smooth application of a gel, delivering intense color payoff in just one stroke. Waterproof and sweat-resistant, this eyeliner stays put for up to 12 hours without smudging or fading. The velvety texture of this eyeliner glides effortlessly across the lid, making it perfect for both subtle definition and bold, dramatic eyes.

Specifications Finish: Rich, intense black with a matte effect Applicator: Works best with an angled eyeliner brush (sold separately) Longevity: 12-hour wear, waterproof & transfer-resistant Best For: Classic eyeliner looks, bold wings, all-day wear Texture: Creamy, smooth, easy to apply Skin Type: Dermatologist & ophthalmologist tested, safe for sensitive eyes Removal: Requires oil-based cleanser for easy removal Click Here to Buy

Perfect lines, every time! Colorbar Precision Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner is crafted for those who love crisp, defined eyes. The ultra-fine brush of this eyeliner ensures smooth and effortless application, letting you create sleek, sharp wings or subtle everyday lines with ease. Its waterproof and smudge-proof formula locks in color for all-day wear, resisting humidity and sweat. Be it your hectic day at work or a night out, this eyeliner keeps your look flawless from AM to PM!

Specifications Finish: Intense black, semi-matte Applicator: Ultra-fine brush for precision Longevity: Waterproof, smudge-proof, and long-lasting Best For: Professional makeup looks, sleek wings, daily wear Texture: Lightweight and smooth formula Skin Type: Suitable for all skin types Removal: Easily removed with micellar water or an oil-based remover Click Here to Buy

Accentuate your eye makeup with the SUGAR POP Matte Finish Water-Resistant 24Hrs Smudge-Proof Pencil Eyeliner! This rich, highly pigmented eyeliner pencil glides on smoothly, delivering a bold matte finish that stays put all day. Go for a classic tightline or a bold smokey eye, the creamy formula of this eyeliner makes application a dream while setting into a transfer-proof masterpiece. Water-resistant and smudge-proof for up to 24 hours, this eyeliner is perfect for all-day confidence!

Specifications Finish: Deep matte black Applicator: Pencil format for easy, precise application Longevity: 24-hour wear, water-resistant & smudge-proof Best For: Smoky eyes, tightlining, everyday wear Texture: Soft and creamy, sets to a budge-proof finish Skin Type: Dermatologically tested, safe for all skin types Removal: Comes off easily with makeup remover Click Here to Buy

Top three features of eyeliners:

Best Eyeliner Finish Skin Type Best For Lakme 9 to 5 Eyeconic Liquid Eyeliner Matte All Skin Types Everyday wear, professional look SWISS BEAUTY Waterproof Holographic Eyeliner Holographic/Shimmer All Skin Types Party looks, bold eye makeup Blue Heaven Intense Easy Sketch Eyeliner Matte Oily & Normal Skin Beginners, easy application Maybelline Hyper Glossy Liquid Liner Glossy All Skin Types Glamorous eye looks, glossy finish Maybelline New York Tattoo 48H Smudge Proof Pen Matte All Skin Types Long-lasting, smudge-proof wear NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Waterproof Epic Ink Eyeliner Satin-Matte All Skin Types Precision winged liner, waterproof Maybelline New York Lasting Drama Gel Eyeliner Creamy Matte Dry & Normal Skin Bold, dramatic eye looks Bobbi Brown Black Ink Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner Satin-Matte All Skin Types Professional, high-pigment finish Colorbar Precision Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner Matte All Skin Types Sharp, defined lines, waterproof

FAQ for eyeliners What types of eyeliners are available? Liquid Eyeliner – Ideal for sharp, precise lines and dramatic looks. Gel Eyeliner – Creamy texture, great for smudging or creating bold wings. Pencil Eyeliner – Easy to use, perfect for beginners and soft, natural looks. Kohl/Kajal Eyeliner – Soft, smudgeable formula for smoky eyes. Felt-Tip Eyeliner – Like a marker, it provides precision and ease of application.

What’s the best eyeliner for beginners? A pencil eyeliner or a felt-tip liquid liner is best for beginners because they provide more control and are easier to correct.

What’s the difference between waterproof and regular eyeliner? Waterproof eyeliner resists sweat, humidity, and tears, making it ideal for long wear. Regular eyeliner is easier to remove but may smudge more quickly.

How do I remove waterproof eyeliner without irritating my eyes? Use an oil-based makeup remover or micellar water on a cotton pad. Hold it on your eyelid for a few seconds before gently wiping away the liner.

What eyeliner color works best for my eye color? Brown Eyes – Black, bronze, navy, and plum. Blue Eyes – Copper, brown, bronze, and dark gray. Green Eyes – Burgundy, plum, bronze, and dark brown. Hazel Eyes – Gold, green, brown, and purple tones.

