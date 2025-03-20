Best eyeliner for bold eyes: From smudge proof to coloured, our top 10 picks for you; Wing it like a pro!
Just a single stroke of eyeliner is enough to give your eyes that bold and dramatic look. Here are our top 10 picks for you.
Suggestions included in this article
- Loading Suggestions...
- Loading Suggestions...
- Loading Suggestions...
Eyeliners are more than just cosmetics, it's a style statement! From subtle elegance to the bold and dramatic look, all it takes is a single stroke to transform your look, sharpen your confidence, and turn every blink into a masterpiece.
So, be it a perfect cat-eye look for a romantic dinner date, a little smudgy touch for that late-night outs or a sleek, precise line for your everyday work, the right eyeliner is your secret weapon.
So, either you're attending a wedding function or are simply stepping out with friends, an eyeliner can make or break your look. So, while you are on the hunt for the best eyeliners, we have made your task easier and have rounded a list of 10 best eyeliners for you.
Keep your eye game top notch with the Lakme 9 to 5 Eyeconic Liquid Eyeliner. Designed for the modern go-getter, this eyeliner glides effortlessly, delivering a rich, intense black finish that lasts all day. The precision tip of this eyeliner ensures smooth application. Be it a subtle line or a dramatic wing, this smudge-proof, waterproof eyeliner keep your eyes looking flawless from morning meetings to evening outings. Lightweight and quick-drying, this eyeliner is for on-the-go perfection.
Specifications
Step into a world of shimmer with SWISS BEAUTY Waterproof Holographic Eyeliner and transform your eyes with a dazzling holographic effect. The ultra-smooth formula of this eyeliner glides on effortlessly, giving you a precise, long-lasting finish that stays put through sweat and humidity. Go for a subtle shimmer or a bold, reflective glow, this eyeliner has got you covered. Being waterproof and smudge-proof, it’s your ultimate beauty weapon for creating mesmerizing eye looks that last all day and night!
Specifications
Say goodbye to shaky hands and hello to flawless, eye-catching liner looks in just one stroke! Blue Heaven Intense Easy Sketch Eyeliner is where effortless precision meets intense pigment. This sketch-pen eyeliner delivers a smooth, controlled application for perfect flicks and wings. The rich, jet-black formula of this eyeliner stays put for hours without smudging or fading, ensuring your eyes remain bold and defined throughout the day. The ergonomic design of this eyeliner makes application a breeze, making it perfect for beginner or a pro.
Specifications
Turn up your shiny glow with Maybelline Hyper Glossy Liquid Liner! This eyeliner delivers a striking, high-gloss finish that instantly enhances your eyes. The flexible brush tip of this eyeliner glides on smoothly, creating sleek and defined lines with ease. The waterproof, quick-drying formula of this eyeliner ensures your eye makeup stays put, while you’re heading to a meeting or dancing the night away. This eyeliner is perfect for those who love a bold, statement-making look, this liner guarantees precision and drama in every stroke!
Specifications
Say hello to tattoo-like intensity and goodbye to touch-ups! Maybelline New York Tattoo 48H Smudge Proof Pen is the best eyeliner that commits to long-lasting perfection. Designed for ultimate durability, this eyeliner delivers intense pigment that won’t budge for up to 48 hours. The felt-tip pen of this eyeliner ensures smooth, effortless application for precise wings and sharp lines. Being sweat-proof, waterproof, and fade-resistant, this eyeliner is ideal for those who need their liner to last from dawn till dusk.
Specifications
Create flawless, bold eye looks with NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Waterproof Epic Ink Eyeliner! Designed for precision and intensity, this ultra-black eyeliner features a flexible brush tip that allows you to create thin, delicate lines or bold, dramatic wings with ease. The waterproof formula ensures all-day wear without smudging or fading, making it perfect for any occasion. Go for a sleek everyday look or a fierce cat-eye, this liner delivers sharp definition and epic results—every time!
Specifications
Get dramatic eyes with this dramatic eyeliner. Maybelline New York Lasting Drama Gel Eyeliner is your go-to for intense, high-impact eyes. The gel-based formula glides on smoothly, delivering a smudge-proof, waterproof finish that lasts up to 24 hours. The creamy texture of this eyeliner allows for effortless blending before it sets into a budge-proof masterpiece. Be it a sultry smoky eye or a sharp wing, this eyeliner comes with a precision brush for easy application.
Specifications
Luxury meets longevity with Bobbi Brown Black Ink Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner! This eyeliner combines the precision of a liquid liner with the smooth application of a gel, delivering intense color payoff in just one stroke. Waterproof and sweat-resistant, this eyeliner stays put for up to 12 hours without smudging or fading. The velvety texture of this eyeliner glides effortlessly across the lid, making it perfect for both subtle definition and bold, dramatic eyes.
Specifications
Perfect lines, every time! Colorbar Precision Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner is crafted for those who love crisp, defined eyes. The ultra-fine brush of this eyeliner ensures smooth and effortless application, letting you create sleek, sharp wings or subtle everyday lines with ease. Its waterproof and smudge-proof formula locks in color for all-day wear, resisting humidity and sweat. Be it your hectic day at work or a night out, this eyeliner keeps your look flawless from AM to PM!
Specifications
Accentuate your eye makeup with the SUGAR POP Matte Finish Water-Resistant 24Hrs Smudge-Proof Pencil Eyeliner! This rich, highly pigmented eyeliner pencil glides on smoothly, delivering a bold matte finish that stays put all day. Go for a classic tightline or a bold smokey eye, the creamy formula of this eyeliner makes application a dream while setting into a transfer-proof masterpiece. Water-resistant and smudge-proof for up to 24 hours, this eyeliner is perfect for all-day confidence!
Specifications
More eyeliners for you:
- Loading Suggestions...
- Loading Suggestions...
- Loading Suggestions...
Top three features of eyeliners:
|Best Eyeliner
|Finish
|Skin Type
|Best For
|Lakme 9 to 5 Eyeconic Liquid Eyeliner
|Matte
|All Skin Types
|Everyday wear, professional look
|SWISS BEAUTY Waterproof Holographic Eyeliner
|Holographic/Shimmer
|All Skin Types
|Party looks, bold eye makeup
|Blue Heaven Intense Easy Sketch Eyeliner
|Matte
|Oily & Normal Skin
|Beginners, easy application
|Maybelline Hyper Glossy Liquid Liner
|Glossy
|All Skin Types
Glamorous eye looks, glossy finish
|Maybelline New York Tattoo 48H Smudge Proof Pen
|Matte
|All Skin Types
|Long-lasting, smudge-proof wear
|NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Waterproof Epic Ink Eyeliner
|Satin-Matte
|All Skin Types
|Precision winged liner, waterproof
|Maybelline New York Lasting Drama Gel Eyeliner
|Creamy Matte
|Dry & Normal Skin
|Bold, dramatic eye looks
|Bobbi Brown Black Ink Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner
|Satin-Matte
|All Skin Types
|Professional, high-pigment finish
|Colorbar Precision Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
|Matte
|All Skin Types
|Sharp, defined lines, waterproof
Similar articles for you:
Ajmal perfumes: The scent of elegance, a legacy of memories; Top perfumes for a lasting aroma
Maybelline lipsticks: 10 Perfect shades for smooth lips and a pout-perfect selfie
Makeup brush: Ace the art of makeup with these professional makeup brushes set; Get flawless makeup in one stroke
Foundation for everyday use: Top options to get radiant, smooth, and flawless skin every day
FAQ for eyeliners
- What types of eyeliners are available?
Liquid Eyeliner – Ideal for sharp, precise lines and dramatic looks. Gel Eyeliner – Creamy texture, great for smudging or creating bold wings. Pencil Eyeliner – Easy to use, perfect for beginners and soft, natural looks. Kohl/Kajal Eyeliner – Soft, smudgeable formula for smoky eyes. Felt-Tip Eyeliner – Like a marker, it provides precision and ease of application.
- What’s the best eyeliner for beginners?
A pencil eyeliner or a felt-tip liquid liner is best for beginners because they provide more control and are easier to correct.
- What’s the difference between waterproof and regular eyeliner?
Waterproof eyeliner resists sweat, humidity, and tears, making it ideal for long wear. Regular eyeliner is easier to remove but may smudge more quickly.
- How do I remove waterproof eyeliner without irritating my eyes?
Use an oil-based makeup remover or micellar water on a cotton pad. Hold it on your eyelid for a few seconds before gently wiping away the liner.
- What eyeliner color works best for my eye color?
Brown Eyes – Black, bronze, navy, and plum. Blue Eyes – Copper, brown, bronze, and dark gray. Green Eyes – Burgundy, plum, bronze, and dark brown. Hazel Eyes – Gold, green, brown, and purple tones.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.