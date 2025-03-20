Menu Explore
Best eyeliner for bold eyes: From smudge proof to coloured, our top 10 picks for you; Wing it like a pro!

ByShweta Pandey
Mar 20, 2025 01:41 PM IST

Just a single stroke of eyeliner is enough to give your eyes that bold and dramatic look. Here are our top 10 picks for you.

Suggestions included in this article

Eyeliners are more than just cosmetics, it's a style statement! From subtle elegance to the bold and dramatic look, all it takes is a single stroke to transform your look, sharpen your confidence, and turn every blink into a masterpiece.

Best eyeliners for bold and dramatic eyes
Best eyeliners for bold and dramatic eyes

So, be it a perfect cat-eye look for a romantic dinner date, a little smudgy touch for that late-night outs or a sleek, precise line for your everyday work, the right eyeliner is your secret weapon.

So, either you're attending a wedding function or are simply stepping out with friends, an eyeliner can make or break your look. So, while you are on the hunt for the best eyeliners, we have made your task easier and have rounded a list of 10 best eyeliners for you.

1.

Lakme 9 to 5 Eyeconic Liquid Eyeliner
Keep your eye game top notch with the Lakme 9 to 5 Eyeconic Liquid Eyeliner. Designed for the modern go-getter, this eyeliner glides effortlessly, delivering a rich, intense black finish that lasts all day. The precision tip of this eyeliner ensures smooth application. Be it a subtle line or a dramatic wing, this smudge-proof, waterproof eyeliner keep your eyes looking flawless from morning meetings to evening outings. Lightweight and quick-drying, this eyeliner is for on-the-go perfection.

Specifications

Finish:
Intense black, glossy
Applicator:
Precision brush tip for easy control
Longevity:
Long-lasting, smudge-proof, and waterproof
Drying Time:
Quick-dry formula
Best For:
Everyday wear, office, and party looks
Skin Type:
Suitable for all skin types
Removal:
Easy to remove with a makeup remover
Click Here to Buy

2.

SWISS BEAUTY Waterproof Holographic Eyeliner
Step into a world of shimmer with SWISS BEAUTY Waterproof Holographic Eyeliner and transform your eyes with a dazzling holographic effect. The ultra-smooth formula of this eyeliner glides on effortlessly, giving you a precise, long-lasting finish that stays put through sweat and humidity. Go for a subtle shimmer or a bold, reflective glow, this eyeliner has got you covered. Being waterproof and smudge-proof, it’s your ultimate beauty weapon for creating mesmerizing eye looks that last all day and night!

Specifications

Finish:
Holographic, shimmery
Applicator:
Fine-tip brush for precise application
Longevity:
Waterproof and smudge-proof for long wear
Color Variants:
Multiple shades for different moods
Best For:
Glamorous party looks, festivals, and special occasions
Texture:
Lightweight, smooth application
Removal:
Requires oil-based remover for complete removal
Click Here to Buy

3.

Blue Heaven Intense Easy Sketch Eyeliner
Say goodbye to shaky hands and hello to flawless, eye-catching liner looks in just one stroke! Blue Heaven Intense Easy Sketch Eyeliner is where effortless precision meets intense pigment. This sketch-pen eyeliner delivers a smooth, controlled application for perfect flicks and wings. The rich, jet-black formula of this eyeliner stays put for hours without smudging or fading, ensuring your eyes remain bold and defined throughout the day. The ergonomic design of this eyeliner makes application a breeze, making it perfect for beginner or a pro.

Specifications

Finish:
Matte black
Applicator:
Felt-tip pen for easy grip and control
Longevity:
Long-wearing, smudge-resistant
Best For:
Everyday wear, beginners, and travel-friendly use
Texture:
Lightweight, smooth ink flow
Skin Type:
Safe for all skin types
Removal:
Comes off easily with micellar water
Click Here to Buy

4.

Maybelline Hyper Glossy Liquid Liner
Turn up your shiny glow with Maybelline Hyper Glossy Liquid Liner! This eyeliner delivers a striking, high-gloss finish that instantly enhances your eyes. The flexible brush tip of this eyeliner glides on smoothly, creating sleek and defined lines with ease. The waterproof, quick-drying formula of this eyeliner ensures your eye makeup stays put, while you’re heading to a meeting or dancing the night away. This eyeliner is perfect for those who love a bold, statement-making look, this liner guarantees precision and drama in every stroke!

Specifications

Finish:
Ultra-glossy, jet black
Applicator:
Thin brush tip for precision
Longevity:
Waterproof, smudge-proof, long-lasting
Drying Time:
Quick-dry formula
Best For:
Dramatic, high-gloss eye looks
Texture:
Lightweight and smooth
Removal:
Easily removed with an oil-based cleanser
Click Here to Buy

5.

Maybelline New York Tattoo 48H Long Lasting Smudge Proof Pen
Say hello to tattoo-like intensity and goodbye to touch-ups! Maybelline New York Tattoo 48H Smudge Proof Pen is the best eyeliner that commits to long-lasting perfection. Designed for ultimate durability, this eyeliner delivers intense pigment that won’t budge for up to 48 hours. The felt-tip pen of this eyeliner ensures smooth, effortless application for precise wings and sharp lines. Being sweat-proof, waterproof, and fade-resistant, this eyeliner is ideal for those who need their liner to last from dawn till dusk.

Specifications

Finish:
Matte, intense black
Applicator:
Felt-tip pen for precise strokes
Longevity:
48-hour wear, smudge-proof, waterproof
Best For:
Long wear, active lifestyles, all-day events
Texture:
Lightweight and comfortable
Skin Type:
Suitable for all skin types
Removal:
Requires oil-based remover for complete removal
Click Here to Buy

6.

NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Waterproof Epic Ink Eyeliner
Create flawless, bold eye looks with NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Waterproof Epic Ink Eyeliner! Designed for precision and intensity, this ultra-black eyeliner features a flexible brush tip that allows you to create thin, delicate lines or bold, dramatic wings with ease. The waterproof formula ensures all-day wear without smudging or fading, making it perfect for any occasion. Go for a sleek everyday look or a fierce cat-eye, this liner delivers sharp definition and epic results—every time!

Specifications

Finish:
Deep black, semi-matte
Applicator:
Ultra-fine, flexible brush tip for controlled application
Longevity:
Waterproof, smudge-proof, and long-lasting
Best For:
Sharp cat-eyes, graphic liner looks, everyday wear
Texture:
Smooth, lightweight, and highly pigmented
Skin Type:
Suitable for all skin types
Removal:
Easily removed with an oil-based cleanser
Click Here to Buy

7.

Maybelline New York Lasting Drama Gel Eyeliner
Get dramatic eyes with this dramatic eyeliner. Maybelline New York Lasting Drama Gel Eyeliner is your go-to for intense, high-impact eyes. The gel-based formula glides on smoothly, delivering a smudge-proof, waterproof finish that lasts up to 24 hours. The creamy texture of this eyeliner allows for effortless blending before it sets into a budge-proof masterpiece. Be it a sultry smoky eye or a sharp wing, this eyeliner comes with a precision brush for easy application.

Specifications

Finish:
Matte black, gel-based
Applicator:
Comes with a professional brush for precision
Longevity:
24-hour wear, waterproof & smudge-proof
Best For:
Smoky eyes, bold wings, dramatic effects
Texture:
Creamy gel, easy to blend before setting
Skin Type:
Safe for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers
Removal:
Requires an oil-based remover
Click Here to Buy

8.

Bobbi Brown Black Ink Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner
Luxury meets longevity with Bobbi Brown Black Ink Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner! This eyeliner combines the precision of a liquid liner with the smooth application of a gel, delivering intense color payoff in just one stroke. Waterproof and sweat-resistant, this eyeliner stays put for up to 12 hours without smudging or fading. The velvety texture of this eyeliner glides effortlessly across the lid, making it perfect for both subtle definition and bold, dramatic eyes.

Specifications

Finish:
Rich, intense black with a matte effect
Applicator:
Works best with an angled eyeliner brush (sold separately)
Longevity:
12-hour wear, waterproof & transfer-resistant
Best For:
Classic eyeliner looks, bold wings, all-day wear
Texture:
Creamy, smooth, easy to apply
Skin Type:
Dermatologist & ophthalmologist tested, safe for sensitive eyes
Removal:
Requires oil-based cleanser for easy removal
Click Here to Buy

9.

Colorbar Precision Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
Perfect lines, every time! Colorbar Precision Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner is crafted for those who love crisp, defined eyes. The ultra-fine brush of this eyeliner ensures smooth and effortless application, letting you create sleek, sharp wings or subtle everyday lines with ease. Its waterproof and smudge-proof formula locks in color for all-day wear, resisting humidity and sweat. Be it your hectic day at work or a night out, this eyeliner keeps your look flawless from AM to PM!

Specifications

Finish:
Intense black, semi-matte
Applicator:
Ultra-fine brush for precision
Longevity:
Waterproof, smudge-proof, and long-lasting
Best For:
Professional makeup looks, sleek wings, daily wear
Texture:
Lightweight and smooth formula
Skin Type:
Suitable for all skin types
Removal:
Easily removed with micellar water or an oil-based remover
Click Here to Buy

10.

SUGAR POP Matte Finish Water-Resistant 24Hrs Smudge-Proof Pencil Eyeliner
Accentuate your eye makeup with the SUGAR POP Matte Finish Water-Resistant 24Hrs Smudge-Proof Pencil Eyeliner! This rich, highly pigmented eyeliner pencil glides on smoothly, delivering a bold matte finish that stays put all day. Go for a classic tightline or a bold smokey eye, the creamy formula of this eyeliner makes application a dream while setting into a transfer-proof masterpiece. Water-resistant and smudge-proof for up to 24 hours, this eyeliner is perfect for all-day confidence!

Specifications

Finish:
Deep matte black
Applicator:
Pencil format for easy, precise application
Longevity:
24-hour wear, water-resistant & smudge-proof
Best For:
Smoky eyes, tightlining, everyday wear
Texture:
Soft and creamy, sets to a budge-proof finish
Skin Type:
Dermatologically tested, safe for all skin types
Removal:
Comes off easily with makeup remover
Click Here to Buy

More eyeliners for you:

Top three features of eyeliners:

 

Best EyelinerFinishSkin TypeBest For
Lakme 9 to 5 Eyeconic Liquid EyelinerMatteAll Skin TypesEveryday wear, professional look
SWISS BEAUTY Waterproof Holographic EyelinerHolographic/ShimmerAll Skin TypesParty looks, bold eye makeup
Blue Heaven Intense Easy Sketch EyelinerMatteOily & Normal SkinBeginners, easy application
Maybelline Hyper Glossy Liquid LinerGlossyAll Skin Types
Glamorous eye looks, glossy finish
Maybelline New York Tattoo 48H Smudge Proof PenMatteAll Skin TypesLong-lasting, smudge-proof wear
NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Waterproof Epic Ink EyelinerSatin-MatteAll Skin TypesPrecision winged liner, waterproof
Maybelline New York Lasting Drama Gel EyelinerCreamy MatteDry & Normal SkinBold, dramatic eye looks
Bobbi Brown Black Ink Long-Wear Gel EyelinerSatin-MatteAll Skin TypesProfessional, high-pigment finish
Colorbar Precision Waterproof Liquid EyelinerMatteAll Skin TypesSharp, defined lines, waterproof

FAQ for eyeliners

  • What types of eyeliners are available?

    Liquid Eyeliner – Ideal for sharp, precise lines and dramatic looks. Gel Eyeliner – Creamy texture, great for smudging or creating bold wings. Pencil Eyeliner – Easy to use, perfect for beginners and soft, natural looks. Kohl/Kajal Eyeliner – Soft, smudgeable formula for smoky eyes. Felt-Tip Eyeliner – Like a marker, it provides precision and ease of application.

  • What’s the best eyeliner for beginners?

    A pencil eyeliner or a felt-tip liquid liner is best for beginners because they provide more control and are easier to correct.

  • What’s the difference between waterproof and regular eyeliner?

    Waterproof eyeliner resists sweat, humidity, and tears, making it ideal for long wear. Regular eyeliner is easier to remove but may smudge more quickly.

  • How do I remove waterproof eyeliner without irritating my eyes?

    Use an oil-based makeup remover or micellar water on a cotton pad. Hold it on your eyelid for a few seconds before gently wiping away the liner.

  • What eyeliner color works best for my eye color?

    Brown Eyes – Black, bronze, navy, and plum. Blue Eyes – Copper, brown, bronze, and dark gray. Green Eyes – Burgundy, plum, bronze, and dark brown. Hazel Eyes – Gold, green, brown, and purple tones.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

See More
