Want to see Northern Lights? 5 smart itinerary planning tips so you don't miss aurora borealis on your next Scandinavian trip
Make your itinerary air-tight and robust so you don't miss Northern Lights. The hacks are simpler in reality and grounded in flexibility.
Catching the Northern Lights in person is a breathtaking experience, and many crave to tick this off their bucket list. The dance of the lights in the night sky is a transfixing human experience. The physics behind the natural phenomenon is simple. It happens because of the collision of charged particles from the Sun with gas molecules near the polar regions. In Scandinavian countries, the Northern Lights can be spotted.
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It is a bummer if you travel so far and miss viewing the Northern Lights. They can be elusive and have you stumped when you miss them. But when you are well prepared, you can positively catch the Northern Lights in person.
A travel expert commented on the essentials to be able to see the Northern Lights in person. Hari Ganapathy, CEO and co-founder of Pickyourtrail, commented on how to see the Northern Lights, in case you missed it the first time.
Why do you need to double down on refining and executing planning to perfection? Ganapathy revealed why this is tricky for your itinerary: “The Northern Lights are one of those experiences that cannot be planned like a museum visit or a landmark stop. Cloud cover, weather conditions, solar activity, and timing can all work against you.”
And here's the thing: Once you have donned all the warm layers, slung your camera, and trudged across a snowy landscape to see the night sky get illuminated with swirls of blues and purples, only to be left disappointed as it did not show up at all. But the travel expert assured not to get disheartened, as there's always a second time.
He said, “For travellers who return without seeing the aurora, missing it once does not necessarily mean the trip has to remain unfinished. With 50-55% YoY rise in Northern Lights bookings/searches and 70-75% YoY growth in bookings to Northern Lights destinations, the interest in these trips continues to grow. And for a second attempt, a little more flexibility, more viewing opportunities, and a smarter itinerary can make all the difference.”
The key to success here is a smarter itinerary. So, how can you make your Northern Lights itinerary smart?
And people are indeed booking smartly, as Ganapathy revealed that 80-90 per cent of travellers book 3+ nights for Northern Lights holidays, while the average trip duration for Northern Lights holidays has increased by 10- 12 per cent.
Which countries see this phenomenon? Pickyourtrail’s booking data shows that Finland (34%), Tromsø, Norway (26%), Reykjavik, Iceland (18%), Murmansk, Russia (14%), and Abisko, Sweden (8%) , with Rovaniemi recording the strongest growth among travellers on the platform.
Hari Ganapathy shared these tips for itinerary planning:
1. Give yourself more than one night
- If seeing the aurora is the main reason for your trip, take more than one night.
- A longer stay allows you to work around cloudy skies, changing weather, and variations in auroral activity rather than depending on one single evening.
- Even an extra night or two can make the experience feel less like a race against the clock.
- Gives room to explore different viewing spots and keep your evening flexible.
2. Pick the destination for flexibility, not just popularity
- Iceland might be the destination most associated with Northern Lights holidays, but it is far from the only option.
- Finnish Lapland, Tromsø and other parts of northern Norway, Swedish Lapland and northern Canada also offer access to the auroral zone.
- For a second attempt, the priority should be 'Where will I have the flexibility to respond to changing conditions?' rather than ‘Where is everyone going?’
- Accessibility, local weather patterns, transport options and the number of possible viewing locations can all matter.
3. Choose the right season
- Travellers’ booking patterns show that the strongest booking period runs from September to December, with November and December as the peak months.
- Consider local weather, daylight hours, and what to do during the rest of the holiday. Deep winter brings snow-covered landscapes and classic Arctic experiences, while the shoulder months can offer a different balance of daylight, temperatures and outdoor activities.
- The goal is not simply to choose the darkest possible period. It is to find a window that works for the overall journey while giving multiple opportunities to experience the aurora.
4. Stay mobile when the sky is not cooperating
- If the sky remains empty, keep changing the location. Cloud cover can vary significantly across relatively short distances. Guided aurora chases involve driving away from a fixed base to find clearer skies.
- Travellers can also enjoy icebreaker cruises, Korouma Canyon, and Santa Claus village, instead of simply waiting at one place for long.
5. Use forecasts to make the most of your viewing window
- Aurora forecasts help travellers track solar activity, cloud cover and viewing conditions, making it easier to plan when and where to head out.
- Local guidance can also help identify suitable viewing spots as conditions change.
In the end, the advice is to leave room for uncertainty in your itinerary. The travel expert noted that when you do, you have multiple viewing opportunities along with local sightseeing. Make sure your planning is flexible, and you train to be spontaneous.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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