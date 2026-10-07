Want to see Northern Lights? 5 smart itinerary planning tips so you don't miss aurora borealis on your next Scandinavian trip

Catching the Northern Lights in person is a breathtaking experience, and many crave to tick this off their bucket list. The dance of the lights in the night sky is a transfixing human experience. The physics behind the natural phenomenon is simple. It happens because of the collision of charged particles from the Sun with gas molecules near the polar regions. In Scandinavian countries, the Northern Lights can be spotted.

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It is a bummer if you travel so far and miss viewing the Northern Lights. They can be elusive and have you stumped when you miss them. But when you are well prepared, you can positively catch the Northern Lights in person.

A travel expert commented on the essentials to be able to see the Northern Lights in person. Hari Ganapathy, CEO and co-founder of Pickyourtrail, commented on how to see the Northern Lights, in case you missed it the first time.

Why do you need to double down on refining and executing planning to perfection? Ganapathy revealed why this is tricky for your itinerary: “The Northern Lights are one of those experiences that cannot be planned like a museum visit or a landmark stop. Cloud cover, weather conditions, solar activity, and timing can all work against you.”

And here's the thing: Once you have donned all the warm layers, slung your camera, and trudged across a snowy landscape to see the night sky get illuminated with swirls of blues and purples, only to be left disappointed as it did not show up at all. But the travel expert assured not to get disheartened, as there's always a second time.

He said, “For travellers who return without seeing the aurora, missing it once does not necessarily mean the trip has to remain unfinished. With 50-55% YoY rise in Northern Lights bookings/searches and 70-75% YoY growth in bookings to Northern Lights destinations, the interest in these trips continues to grow. And for a second attempt, a little more flexibility, more viewing opportunities, and a smarter itinerary can make all the difference.”