Planning a short international trip? Ras Al Khaimah guide for Indians: Best time, places to visit and ideal duration

International trips tend to revolve around the same familiar set of destinations. Like clockwork, you will come across the same locations on travel feeds, itineraries, and recommendation lists. But it's time to step off the tourist trail and discover a destination with a lot more to offer. ALSO READ: How to travel safely during monsoon? 5 itinerary mistakes that can make your trip risky

Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE is one such unique destination that meets all the requirements of modern travellers who have only a few days to spare but still want to experience beaches, mountains, and luxury routes.

We asked Iyad Rasbey, vice president of destination tourism development at Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, a few questions to help travellers understand what this destination has to offer. He shared a practical guide with HT Lifestyle for Indian travellers planning a short holiday, including the ideal trip duration, must-visit places and the best months to travel.

Why is Ras Al Khaimah ideal for a short trip from India? For Indian travellers with only a few days to spare, accessibility is what makes all the difference, whether the international holiday is set to feel like a breeze or a burden. What makes this destination perfect for a short trip?

Iyad Rasbey said, “Ras Al Khaimah works particularly well for Indian travellers because it delivers a very diverse international holiday within a relatively short three- to four-hour journey. The destination combines diverse natural landscapes, authentic cultural experiences, and exceptional resort stays at great value, all in one destination.”

The destination's proximity, connectivity, and range of experiences are actually drawing a lot of Indian travellers. He added that India remains one of the top five markets, with visitor arrivals growing 14 percent in 2025.

How to go to Ras Al Khaimah? Travellers from India have two convenient ways to reach Ras Al Khaimah. Iyad Rasbey shared, “Ras Al Khaimah International Airport currently has direct services connecting the emirate with Indian cities including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kochi and Kozhikode, while Dubai International Airport provides an additional gateway and is approximately a 45-minute drive from Ras Al Khaimah.”

So, Indian travellers can either choose to fly directly to Ras Al Khaimah or land in Dubai and reach the emirate by road.