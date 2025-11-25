Northern lights on your bucket list? The best places around the world to chase them

‘This scene, feels, like, what I once saw on a screen/ I, searched Aurora Borealis green…’ Northern lights on your bucket list? Best places round the world to chase them (Photo: Shutterstock)

If these lines from Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey’s Snow on the Beach hit you like lightening, chances are, experiencing the Northern Lights has been on your bucket list awhile though it goes without saying that chasing the Aurora Borealis is something most would happily do ten times over, simply for how surreal an experience it is. And as it turns out, you’re spoilt for choice.

Norway Where: Tromso and Svalbard

When: For Tromso, between September and April; for Svalbard, between September to March