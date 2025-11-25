Edit Profile
    Northern lights on your bucket list? The best places around the world to chase them

    Your Aurora-spotting options, sorted

    Published on: Nov 25, 2025 8:47 PM IST
    By Aalokitaa Basu
    ‘This scene, feels, like, what I once saw on a screen/ I, searched Aurora Borealis green…’

    Northern lights on your bucket list? Best places round the world to chase them (Photo: Shutterstock)
    If these lines from Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey’s Snow on the Beach hit you like lightening, chances are, experiencing the Northern Lights has been on your bucket list awhile though it goes without saying that chasing the Aurora Borealis is something most would happily do ten times over, simply for how surreal an experience it is. And as it turns out, you’re spoilt for choice.

    Norway

    Where: Tromso and Svalbard

    When: For Tromso, between September and April; for Svalbard, between September to March

    Finland

    Where: Rovaniemi

    When: From August to April

    Iceland

    Where: Reykjavik

    When: From September to April

    Sweden

    Where: Abisko

    When: From mid-September to early March

    USA

    Where: Fairbanks

    When: August to April

    Greenland

    Where: Ilulissat

    When: From September to March

    Scotland

    Where: Outer Hebrides

    When: Between March and April and September to October

    Alexa, play Snow on the Beach

