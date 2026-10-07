Father had prostate cancer? Urologist explains if you need screening sooner, how to tell if prostate enlargement is cancer and 10 FAQs men must know

According to World Cancer Research Fund, prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men and the fourth most common cancer overall worldwide. Despite its high prevalence, prostate health remains one of the most under-discussed aspects of men’s wellness. Also read | Your mom's cancer history could be a hidden risk factor for prostate cancer?

Because early-stage prostate cancer often develops silently without obvious warning signs, understanding your risk factors — and knowing when to speak to a doctor — can make all the difference.

In this edition of HT Health Talk — Hindustan Times' reader-centric health and wellness Q and A series — Dr Shashank MS, consultant, urology and renal transplant, Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, answered the essential questions every man and family should consider: from the role of genetics and what a high PSA (prostate-specific antigen) score actually means, to modern screening timelines, treatment options, and navigating quality of life after diagnosis.

Whether you are approaching age 50, have a family history of prostate cancer, or are supporting a loved one through a diagnosis, here is guide to help you make informed, confident health decisions.

1. How big a factor is family history, and should men get checked earlier if their father or brother had prostate cancer? Family history is an important risk factor for prostate cancer. A man whose father or brother has had prostate cancer may have a higher risk, particularly if the relative was diagnosed at a younger age or if several close relatives are affected. Men with a strong family history should discuss screening with their doctor earlier than men at average risk. The doctor may consider age, family history, ethnicity, previous PSA results and other risk factors when deciding when to begin testing. In some families, inherited genetic changes can also increase risk, making genetic counselling or testing appropriate in selected cases.

2. Are there specific diet or lifestyle changes that actually help prevent prostate cancer? No diet can completely prevent prostate cancer, but a healthy lifestyle may help reduce overall risk and improve general health. Men should aim for a diet rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes and other minimally processed foods, while limiting excessive intake of processed meat, highly processed foods and foods high in saturated fat. Maintaining a healthy weight and exercising regularly are also important. Avoiding smoking and limiting alcohol can further support overall health. There is currently no supplement proven to prevent prostate cancer. Rather than relying on individual “prostate health” foods or supplements, a balanced diet and sustainable lifestyle are the most practical approach.

3. At what age should men start getting screened, and how often? There is no single screening age that applies to every man. For men at average risk, discussions about PSA-based screening commonly begin around age 50, while men at higher risk may need to start earlier. Men with a first-degree relative diagnosed with prostate cancer, particularly at a younger age, should discuss screening around age 45 or potentially earlier, depending on their family history. Screening decisions should be individualised after discussing potential benefits and harms with a doctor. PSA testing does not necessarily need to be performed every year for everyone; the interval can depend on age, baseline PSA level, risk factors and previous results.

4. What does a PSA test involve, and what does a high score actually mean? A PSA test is a simple blood test that measures prostate-specific antigen, a protein produced by prostate cells. A raised PSA does not automatically mean prostate cancer. PSA can increase because of benign prostate enlargement, prostatitis or urinary infection, and levels can also be influenced by certain medications and other factors. If PSA is elevated, the doctor may repeat the test, assess symptoms, perform a clinical examination or recommend additional investigations. Depending on the overall risk, this may include prostate MRI or a biopsy. PSA should therefore be interpreted in context rather than treated as a standalone cancer diagnosis.