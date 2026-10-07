No Vidyut Jammwal wasn’t crying: He was doing Trataka meditation, a gazing technique to build focus

If you’ve been scrolling through Instagram lately, you may have stumbled upon a video of actor and fitness buff Vidyut Jammwal staring blankly into the middle distance while tears stream down his face. He looks less like a Bollywood star and more like a statue undergoing intense mental loading. Also read | I thought I was too busy to meditate until meditation expert Erkin Bek showed me a trick I can do at work: It only takes 3 minutes

What is Vidyut Jammwal actually doing? The clip — shot during a promotional event for his upcoming Hollywood film Street Fighter — left fans both amazed and confused. Was he holding back emotion? Was it an intense acting exercise? Or something else?

As curiosity peaked across social media platforms, HT Lifestyle reached out to a yoga expert to clear the air: turns out Vidyut was actually demonstrating Trataka, an ancient yogic gazing technique designed to cultivate laser-sharp focus and still the mind.

Sonakshi Dhamija confirmed the nature of the star’s unblinking stare, telling HT Lifestyle, "It’s Trataka, what he’s doing." She explained, "Trataka is the practice of looking at a point, usually a candle flame, without blinking to develop focus. It’s one of the six kriyas done to purify the mind. His eyes are watering because if you don’t blink, they will water."

What is Trataka meditation? According to a September 27 blog post on Yogavijnana.in, Trataka isn't just an internet stunt — it is a foundational practice rooted in classical Hatha Yoga. Mentioned in the Hatha Yoga Pradipik as one of the six shatkarmas (cleansing techniques), Trataka involves holding an unblinking gaze on a single point until concentration deepens and tears flow naturally.

Per Yogavijnana.in, modern practitioners view Trataka through two lenses:

1. As a kriya (Cleansing technique): The open-eye stage focuses on physical cleansing through tearing, engaging eye muscles, and sparking mental alertness.

2. As single-pointed meditation (Ekagrata): The second stage occurs after closing the eyes, where the practitioner holds and watches the inner afterimage of the object in the mind's eye.