Chakra Horoscope Today, October 7, 2026: Something you have outgrown may need to be released before you move forward

October 7 focuses on grounding, emotional release, personal power and the importance of seeing situations clearly. Some signs may need to slow down and create space for rest, while others are encouraged to release emotions or expectations they have outgrown. Personal power and creativity also emerge as important themes, particularly where feeling stuck or powerless could affect motivation. Relationships may bring strong feelings, but patience could be needed to allow meaningful connections to develop naturally.

Aries Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root Chakra Being hardworking is valuable, but constantly pushing yourself can drain your foundation. Create space for rest so your efforts remain sustainable.

Chakra balancing practice: Take grounding breaks and practice slow abdominal breathing.

What to eat or drink: Root vegetables, lentils, or warm soup.

Crystal remedy: Hematite.

Taurus Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra Release what you have outgrown. Holding onto old emotions or expectations can block the space needed for something healthier to enter.

Chakra balancing practice: Write down one thing you are ready to let go of and tear up the page.

What to eat or drink: Green vegetables, kiwi, or herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Green Aventurine.

Gemini Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra & Sacral Chakra Feeling like a victim can limit your creative energy. Reclaim your personal power and use it to create rather than remain stuck in circumstances you cannot control.

Chakra balancing practice: Chant RAM and then spend ten minutes on a creative activity.

What to eat or drink: Bananas, oranges, or coconut water.

Crystal remedy: Citrine.

Cancer Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root & Throat Chakras Perseverance is important, but maintaining a facade can become exhausting. Stay committed without pretending everything is fine when it is not.

Chakra balancing practice: Speak one honest affirmation aloud while standing firmly with both feet grounded.

What to eat or drink: Warm soups, berries, or blueberries.

Crystal remedy: Lapis Lazuli.

Leo Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart & Sacral Chakras A meaningful connection may awaken strong feelings, but impatience could make you rush its natural progression. Let connection unfold without forcing certainty.

Chakra balancing practice: Practice slow breathing while placing one hand on your heart and one below your navel.

What to eat or drink: Mangoes, strawberries, or coconut water.

Crystal remedy: Carnelian.

Virgo Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra Renewal begins when you allow yourself to believe that a difficult chapter can change. Make room for emotional freshness rather than repeatedly analyzing the past.

Chakra balancing practice: Spend five minutes in gratitude for what is beginning again.

What to eat or drink: Spinach, cucumber, avocado, or green tea.

Crystal remedy: Jade.

Libra Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra & Solar Plexus Chakras Completion brings satisfaction, but complacency can prevent the next chapter from beginning. Appreciate how far you have come while remaining open to growth.

Chakra balancing practice: Meditate on OM, then write one goal for your next chapter.

What to eat or drink: Yellow fruits, walnuts, or light nourishing meals.

Crystal remedy: Clear Quartz.

Scorpio Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra Bittersweet emotions may surface as you recognize that something can be both meaningful and painful. Honor the feeling without allowing it to keep you stuck.

Chakra balancing practice: Place your hand over your heart and take ten slow breaths.

What to eat or drink: Pomegranate, cherries, or rose tea.

Crystal remedy: Rose Quartz.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus & Third Eye Chakra Vanity and confusion can distort how you see yourself or a situation. Step away from external validation and reconnect with your inner perspective.

Chakra balancing practice: Close your eyes and ask yourself, “What is actually true?” before making a decision.

What to eat or drink: Bananas, blueberries, or lemon water.

Crystal remedy: Amethyst.

Capricorn Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra A miracle may arrive through an unexpected opening, insight, or change in perspective. Stay receptive rather than deciding in advance how the answer must appear.

Chakra balancing practice: Begin your morning with a short prayer or gratitude meditation.

What to eat or drink: Purple grapes, berries, or herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Selenite.

Aquarius Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus & Root Chakras Self-worth strengthens when you stop carrying energy that is already dissipating. Let outdated doubts and emotional patterns fade without chasing them for closure.

Chakra balancing practice: Stand firmly with both feet on the ground and repeat, “I trust my worth.”

What to eat or drink: Whole grains, bananas, or root vegetables.

Crystal remedy: Tiger Eye.

Pisces Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra Recovery is not about returning to who you were before. It is about becoming stronger and more compassionate through what you have experienced.

Chakra balancing practice: Practice gentle heart-centered breathing for five minutes.

What to eat or drink: Leafy greens, berries, or warm herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Malachite.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)