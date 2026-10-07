Glam drop with HT City | Garba-dandiya nights would be incomplete without the festive bindis. These designs are in the spotlight this Navratri season

In the fifth of our 10-part Navratri shopping series, we spotlight the main accessory for your forehead: Bindis!

Vijal Haria, founder of Comet Busters India (@cometbusters_india), shares, “Garba enthusiasts spend hours applying face paint, liner or dots, only for sweat and a quick wipe to ruin the look. Our peel-and-stick peacock, maroon velvet and crystal designs offer instant, sweat-resistant glam. Wear them near the eyes, chin, collarbone or neck instead of limiting bindis to the forehead. Prices start at ₹249.”

Meanwhile, Parineeta.co (@parineeta.co) is offering designer bindis with Gen Z-approved designs. “Traditional bindis are often drawn using liner or kajal, but during high-energy garba nights, sweat can make the product run. Our designer bindis are long-lasting, do not bleed and save wearers the effort of drawing them. While older clients prefer traditional or lotus motifs, Gen Z customers love our sunflower bindis. Packs start at ₹55,” shares Vikram Sampatraj, owner of the brand.