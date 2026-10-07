Glam drop with HT City | Garba-dandiya nights would be incomplete without the festive bindis. These designs are in the spotlight this Navratri season
In the fifth part of our Navratri shopping series, we spotlight bindis. Get set to swap sweat-prone liner with Gen Z-approved peel-and-stick designs. Read more.
In the fifth of our 10-part Navratri shopping series, we spotlight the main accessory for your forehead: Bindis!
READ: Glam drop series with HT City | Witness garba-dandiya nights through a festive lens with Navratri-themed eyewear
Here's a look at peel-and-stick bindis that swap sweat-prone liner for peacock motifs, crystal formations and Gen Z-approved sunflowers.
Vijal Haria, founder of Comet Busters India (@cometbusters_india), shares, “Garba enthusiasts spend hours applying face paint, liner or dots, only for sweat and a quick wipe to ruin the look. Our peel-and-stick peacock, maroon velvet and crystal designs offer instant, sweat-resistant glam. Wear them near the eyes, chin, collarbone or neck instead of limiting bindis to the forehead. Prices start at ₹249.”
Meanwhile, Parineeta.co (@parineeta.co) is offering designer bindis with Gen Z-approved designs. “Traditional bindis are often drawn using liner or kajal, but during high-energy garba nights, sweat can make the product run. Our designer bindis are long-lasting, do not bleed and save wearers the effort of drawing them. While older clients prefer traditional or lotus motifs, Gen Z customers love our sunflower bindis. Packs start at ₹55,” shares Vikram Sampatraj, owner of the brand.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORKriti Kambiri
Books, fashion, cinema, culture, art, campus and Delhi - Kriti Kambiri writes about it all for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City. Her stories sit at the sweet spot between sharp insight and the personality of a city that never.Read More