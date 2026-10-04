Glam drop series with HT City | Witness garba-dandiya nights through a festive lens with Navratri-themed eyewear

In the fourth edition of our 10-part series on glamming up your Navratri fit with the perfect accessories, we spotlight eyewear and give you inspiration to keep things groovy. From cowries and tassels to dangling chain details and oxidised silver charms, here's how embellishments are giving eyewear a playful touch this Navratri season.

READ: Glam drop series with HT City | Let your mane have the main character moment with Navratri-themed parandis, scrunchies

From oxidised silver charms and playful embellishments to peacock feathers and peacock motifs, here's all that's giving eyewear a quirky new vision for this season of garba and dandiya nights. Scroll down for more!