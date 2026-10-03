Glam drop series with HT City | Let your mane have the main character moment with Navratri-themed parandis, scrunchies

In the third segment of HT City's 10-part series, where we bring you the trends to slay this Navratri season, here’s putting the spotlight on mirror-work parandis, chain-detailed bows, and colourful scrunchies to help you bring that garba-dandiya energy to every hair flip! From parandis loaded with colourful tassels to alligator clips with mirror-work detailing, here are some must-have hair accessories to get your garba glam on.

READ: Glam drop series with HT City | Here's where to get the ultimate Navratri-themed shoes for garba-dandiya nights

From mirrorwork alligator clips to parandis loaded with colourful tassels, you'll feel like shopping each of these accessories if you are the one who wants to get your garba glam on.