Glam drop series with HT City | Here's where to get the ultimate Navratri-themed shoes for garba-dandiya nights

In the second part of our Navratri shopping series, here’s your daily inspo to grab shoes that will keep you grooving. From LED lights and mirror work detailing to hand-painted motifs, here's a look at this season's favourite shoes for that festive vibe.

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From hand-painted artwear to pre-installed LED lights, here’s how you can make each dance step colourful yet comfortable all through the long nights. So, pick these and dance along!