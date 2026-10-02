Glam drop series with HT City | Here's where to get the ultimate Navratri-themed shoes for garba-dandiya nights

Sharing her inspiration behind the quirky, customised hand-painted shoes, Siya Gugale, founder of Artwear by Siya, shares: “Why should only the Navratri outfit get all the attention? That’s why I hand-paint shoes using fabric colours, heat-set them, and add embroidery, patches, mirrors, lace or fabric. Customisation for these starts at ₹1,500. You can share your size, brand details or just send us your shoes.”
Shweta Patel, owner of Desi Morni (@desimorni), says, “The LED shoes capture Navratri’s vibrant energy! These are conversation starters, and we’re selling almost 100 pairs daily with prices ranging from ₹2,000 to ₹3,500.”
Books, fashion, cinema, culture, art, campus and Delhi - Kriti Kambiri writes about it all for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City. Her stories sit at the sweet spot between sharp insight and the personality of a city that never.Read More