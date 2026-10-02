Gurugram launches 10-day drive to clean 21 garbage-vulnerable points

Gurugram Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini inspected a cleaned-up garbage point as MCG launched a 10-day drive to transform 21 dumping spots across Gurugram. (ANI)

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Friday launched a 10-day cleanliness campaign to transform 21 garbage-vulnerable points (GVPs) across the city into clean public spaces, with Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini inspecting a cleaned-up site on Mehrauli Road on Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.

The campaign, being conducted from October 2 to 11 under the Swachhata Hi Seva 2026 initiative, is part of the state government’s Seva Sankalp Abhiyaan, which began on September 17. The civic body aims to eliminate garbage accumulation at the identified locations and encourage residents to adopt responsible waste disposal practices.

During his visit to the GVP-free site near DHBVN Colony on Mehrauli Road, Saini stressed that maintaining cleanliness cannot be the sole responsibility of government agencies and requires active participation from citizens.

The chief minister said that while the government was putting systems, resources and modern technology in place, residents must ensure that waste generated at their homes and institutions is segregated at source and handed over to authorised waste collection vehicles.

He identified government arrangements, modern technology and public participation as the three key pillars of an effective cleanliness drive, emphasising that the initiative must evolve into a sustained citizens’ movement rather than remain a one-time exercise.

The campaign comes amid persistent concerns over garbage accumulation at several locations across Gurugram, where open dumping, overflowing waste and irregular disposal have affected neighbourhoods and public spaces. Garbage-vulnerable points often turn into recurring dumping spots, with waste piling up even after periodic cleaning drives. The situation has underscored the need for sustained monitoring, regular door-to-door collection, effective waste segregation and stricter enforcement against littering to ensure that cleaned-up sites do not become dumping grounds again.

21 locations to be covered in 10 days

Under the campaign, special sanitation drives will be conducted at 21 identified garbage-vulnerable points across Gurugram. The initiative carries the message: “10 Days – 21 Garbage Points – One Gurugram.”

The drive began on Friday near DHBVN Colony and in Sarhaul. On October 3, sanitation teams will focus on Tikri and Sector 18, followed by Urbana Mall and Subhash Chowk on October 4. Pace City-1 and Gaushala Maidan are scheduled for October 5, while Pace City and Singha Chowk will be covered on October 6.

From October 7 to 11, the campaign will extend to other identified locations, including Krishna Colony, areas near Megapolis Mall and Indian Gas, Ghata, Banjara Market, Sector 37, Mohammad Heri Road, Daulatabad Road, Sector 39 and Ullawas.

MCG seeks residents’ participation

The civic body has appealed to resident welfare associations, shopkeepers, schools, youth groups and local residents to participate in the drive through voluntary labour and community cooperation.

Officials said the objective was not merely to remove accumulated garbage but also to prevent the recurrence of open dumping at these locations. Residents have been urged to avoid littering public spaces and ensure proper segregation and disposal of household waste.

During the launch programme, street theatre artists highlighted the importance of cleanliness and waste segregation through a performance. The chief minister and other participants also took a cleanliness pledge.

The campaign aims to make cleanliness an everyday civic responsibility and encourage communities to help transform neglected garbage points into cleaner, more usable public spaces..