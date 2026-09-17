‘Desi girl’ Tiffany Trump wins the internet in dreamy Manish Malhotra lehenga at Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

Tiffany Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, made a surprise appearance at the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia in Mumbai. Accompanied by her husband, Michael Boulos and mother Marla Maples, Tiffany embraced the festive spirit in a custom Manish Malhotra lehenga.

She took to Instagram on September 16 and shared a carousel of pictures from the event, accompanied by the caption, “India, with love.” (Also read: Sonam Kapoor brings royal glamour to Ganesh Chaturthi in block-printed anarkali, bandhej dupatta, heavy jewellery: Pics )

Tiffany’s pastel lehenga steals the spotlight For the star-studded celebrations, Tiffany chose a pastel lime-green lehenga featuring intricate embroidery and delicate embellishments. The cropped blouse came with a sweetheart neckline and was adorned with pearl and crystal handwork, adding a subtle shimmer to the ensemble.

The floor-length A-line skirt featured fine vertical silver threadwork, with ornate floral motifs adding detail to the lower flare. She paired the soft green ensemble with a contrasting coral-pink organza dupatta, finished with a delicate gold border.

The combination of pastel green and pink gave the look a fresh, festive feel while allowing the intricate craftsmanship to take centre stage.