‘Desi girl’ Tiffany Trump wins the internet in dreamy Manish Malhotra lehenga at Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi celebration
Tiffany Trump joined the Ambanis for Ganesh Chaturthi with husband Michael Boulos and mother Marla Maples, stunning in a custom pastel Manish Malhotra lehenga.
Tiffany Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, made a surprise appearance at the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia in Mumbai. Accompanied by her husband, Michael Boulos and mother Marla Maples, Tiffany embraced the festive spirit in a custom Manish Malhotra lehenga.
She took to Instagram on September 16 and shared a carousel of pictures from the event, accompanied by the caption, “India, with love.” (Also read: Sonam Kapoor brings royal glamour to Ganesh Chaturthi in block-printed anarkali, bandhej dupatta, heavy jewellery: Pics )
Tiffany’s pastel lehenga steals the spotlight
For the star-studded celebrations, Tiffany chose a pastel lime-green lehenga featuring intricate embroidery and delicate embellishments. The cropped blouse came with a sweetheart neckline and was adorned with pearl and crystal handwork, adding a subtle shimmer to the ensemble.
The floor-length A-line skirt featured fine vertical silver threadwork, with ornate floral motifs adding detail to the lower flare. She paired the soft green ensemble with a contrasting coral-pink organza dupatta, finished with a delicate gold border.
The combination of pastel green and pink gave the look a fresh, festive feel while allowing the intricate craftsmanship to take centre stage.
Pearl jewellery and soft glam
Tiffany accessorised the lehenga with traditional jewellery from Manish Malhotra’s fine jewellery collection. She wore a multi-strand pearl choker featuring a statement central pendant, along with matching dangler earrings and a delicate maang tikka.
Stacked embellished bangles added another traditional touch, while a structured metallic gold mini handbag completed the look.
For her beauty look, Tiffany opted for soft glam. Her blonde hair was styled in loose waves with a centre parting, while glowing skin, defined eyes and nude lips kept the makeup elegant and understated.
Michael Boulos joins her in festive style
Tiffany attended the celebrations with husband Michael Boulos, who complemented her traditional look in a saffron-orange embroidered sherwani. The couple’s coordinated festive dressing added to their Indian celebration style as they joined the Ambani family and guests for Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.
How internet reacted
Tiffany’s pictures from the celebrations quickly drew attention on Instagram, with several users praising her traditional Indian look. One user wrote, “Carrying Indian heritage with such effortless grace and poise. The pastel palette looks absolutely stunning on you!” Another commented, “Absolutely stunning… an Indian princess.”
Others showered her with compliments, with one user writing, “Desi girl”, another added, “Absolutely rocking the Indian look!” One more user commented, “Queen — you look gorgeous in Indian attire! A princess!”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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