Create effortless and glam eye looks in seconds with these 8 eyeshadow sticks
Here are 8 creamy eyeshadow sticks that adds instant and effortless glam to your eyelids.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
e.l.f. No Budge Shadow Stick, Long-Lasting Cream Eyeshadow Stick For High-Pigment, Metallic Color, Vegan & Cruelty-Free, Champagne CrystalView Details
₹6,292.6
Kiro Long Wear Brightening Eye Shadow Stick, Peachy Gold, 1.4 g, Waterproof Eye Shadow, Vegan, No Parabens, Vitamin C &Mango Seed Oil, Intense Pigmentation, Non Toxic Eye StickView Details
₹1,025
Julep Eyeshadow 101 CrÃƒ¨me to Powder Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick, PuttyView Details
₹2,140
Rimmel London ScandalEyes Eye Shadow Stick - 3.25gm (006 paranoid purple)View Details
Bobbi Brown Long Wear Cream Shadow Stick, 09 Golden Bronze, 0.05 OunceView Details
₹4,181
:Eyeshadow sticks are the new makeup thing that has truly mesmerised beauty freaks. This creamy, portable stick delivers rich colour payoff on your eyelids so you don't have to waste time and effort applying it with a makeup brush or a sponge.
Moreover, their creamy, glide-on formula applies smoothly without tugging, making it perfect for quick everyday ma or bold, smoky styles. They also have long-lasting, crease-resistant texture that stays put for hours, while the built-in stick design makes it travel-friendly and keupmess-free. However, when it comes to shortlisting a few from the plethora of options available in the market, you may find yourself confused. So, we curated 8 eyeshadow sticks that seem perfect for your everyday hustle.
How have we curated the list?
We considered the following points before finalising our list.
Customer reviews and ratings: The first and foremost factor we considered before curating this list was to look for products that have higher reviews and ratings on Amazon India. Most of the products chosen have 4-plus ratings on Amazon and are highly appreciated by hundreds of customers.
Price: We applied a price filter to our search, and the products chosen under every price bracket, making them easily affordable for everyone out there.
Top-selling previous month: All these products were sold like hot cakes in January, and therefore, they made it to our list.
Eyeshadow sticks under ₹5,000
Create bold, crease-resistant eye looks with this creamy, highly pigmented shadow stick. It glides smoothly across lids and sets to a long-lasting, smudge-proof finish that stays vibrant all day. The twist-up design allows quick, mess-free application, perfect for beginners and pros alike. Customers love its blendability and impressive staying power, calling it “budget-friendly yet high-performing” and praising its smooth texture that doesn’t tug or fade even after hours of wear.
Brighten and define your eyes with this ultra-creamy, long-wear shadow stick enriched with nourishing ingredients. The lightweight formula delivers intense colour payoff while remaining gentle on delicate eyelids. It blends effortlessly and sets to a crease-resistant finish that lasts throughout the day. Customers appreciate its clean beauty formulation and vibrant shades, often highlighting how it “instantly brightens tired eyes” and stays fresh without smudging or settling into fine lines.
Achieve professional-quality eye makeup with this crème-to-powder waterproof eyeshadow stick. The innovative formula glides on smoothly, then dries to a soft, powdery finish that resists creasing and fading. Its built-in smudger makes blending effortless for smoky or defined looks. Customers rave about its waterproof performance and rich pigmentation, frequently noting that it “lasts through heat and humidity” while maintaining a flawless, crease-free appearance all day.
Turn up the drama with this bold, high-impact eyeshadow stick designed for intense colour and long wear. The creamy texture glides on easily and blends seamlessly before setting in place. Ideal for quick everyday looks or dramatic evening styles, it delivers vibrant payoff in a single swipe. Customers love its affordability and strong pigmentation, sharing that it “adds instant glam” and stays put for hours without frequent touch-ups.
Elevate your eye makeup routine with this luxurious cream shadow stick that delivers rich colour and all-day wear. The silky formula glides on effortlessly and blends smoothly for polished, professional results. It resists creasing, smudging, and fading, making it perfect for busy days. Customers consistently praise its premium texture and longevity, describing it as “a makeup bag essential” that offers sophisticated shades and reliable performance.
Eyeshadow sticks under ₹1,500
Double your eye makeup creativity with this innovative twin-ended eyeshadow stick featuring chrome and matte finishes. The creamy formula ensures smooth application, while the highly pigmented shades deliver striking results. Blend easily for subtle definition or bold, metallic drama. Customers appreciate the two-in-one convenience and vibrant colours, often mentioning that it “offers great value” and creates stunning looks without the need for multiple products.
Add sparkle and dimension to your eyes with this shimmering eyeshadow stick that glides on effortlessly. Its lightweight, creamy texture blends smoothly and provides luminous colour payoff. Perfect for highlighting or layering, it enhances both natural and glamorous looks. Customers love its soft glitter finish and easy application, frequently noting that it “adds a subtle glow” and remains comfortable on the lids for hours.
Define and dramatise your eyes with this intensely pigmented shadow stick designed for bold expression. The smooth, creamy formula allows precise application and seamless blending, then sets for long-lasting wear. Ideal for creating statement or everyday looks, it delivers consistent colour payoff. Customers commend its vibrant shades and smooth texture, sharing that it “glides like butter” and maintains fresh, crease-free coverage throughout the day.
Simplify your eye makeup routine with this versatile 3-in-1 eyeshadow stick designed for base, definition, and shimmer. The creamy formula blends easily and builds intensity with each swipe. Compact and travel-friendly, it helps create coordinated looks effortlessly. Customers appreciate its multifunctional design and smooth texture, often saying it “saves time during busy mornings” while delivering impressive colour payoff and lasting performance.
Create effortless eye looks with this easy-to-use eyeshadow pencil that delivers smooth, even colour in one swipe. The creamy formula blends seamlessly and sets to a long-lasting finish without creasing. Its precise tip allows detailed definition or all-over lid coverage. Customers highlight its affordability and beginner-friendly design, noting that it “applies smoothly without tugging” and provides reliable wear for daily makeup routines.
Similar articles for you
The only 2-in-1 liner kajals you need: Top 6 multi-use, gamechanger picks under ₹1000
Give your lips a rich colour payoff with these 8 long-lasting matte lipsticks
Time to glow up: The 8 best-selling strobe creams that deserve a spot in your vanity
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Pandey
Shweta Pandey is a seasoned lifestyle content writer with over a decade of experience. Her expertise spans across makeup, skincare, hair care, health & fitness, and home décor, where she combines creativity with practical insights to craft relatable and impactful content. Driven by curiosity and a love for storytelling, Shweta has built a reputation for making lifestyle topics approachable and inspiring. Beyond her writing desk, she enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.