Time to glow up: The 8 best-selling strobe creams that deserve a spot in your vanity

Do you feel the need to add an illuminating, dewy look to your makeup, but do not want to be wrapped up under a blanket of primer, foundation, and highlighter? Then a strobe cream is your go-to skincare or makeup product. Combining the goodness of an illuminating moisturiser or primer that gives the skin a radiant, glowing finish, a strobe cream is a lightweight cream that can be used as a primer, highlighter, or a glow booster. 8 strobe creams that deserve a spot in your vanity (Adobe)

These strobe creams typically have light-reflecting particles that create a dewy, fresh finish as a hydrating glow enhancer that sits between a moisturiser and a liquid highlighter.

What is the difference between a strobe cream and a highlighter? Strobe cream: Sheer, all-over glow. Applied before the foundation or mixed in.

Highlighter: More concentrated shimmer. Applied on high points (cheekbones, nose, brow bone).





How have we chosen the products?



It's often difficult to select a few from plenty of options available. But we did that for you. We have curated this list based on customer reviews, ratings, price, and top-selling products in the previous month.

Customer reviews and ratings: The first and foremost factor we considered before curating this list was to look for products that have higher reviews and ratings on Amazon India. All the products chosen have 4-plus ratings and are highly appreciated by hundreds of customers.

Price: All the products mentioned below are under ₹1,000, making the list affordable for each one of you.

Top-selling products in the previous month: All these products were sold like hot cakes in January, and therefore, they made it to our list.