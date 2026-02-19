Edit Profile
    Want a secret for glass skin? Try these 8 night serums for naturally glowing skin every morning

    Want glass-like glow? Add a night serum to your skincare routine for results. HT Shop Now has curated a list of the top-rated picks.

    Published on: Feb 19, 2026 12:31 PM IST
    By Shweta Pandey
    FAQs

    Regaliz Truderma Night Repair Serum | Overnight Formula for Healthy, Radiant Skin | 30 mlView Details...

    ₹1,330

    ...
    Foxtale Collagen-PDRN Cell Renewal Serum | Collagen + PDRN + Niacinamide + Polyglutamic Acid | Boosts Cell Renewal, Firms & Plumps Skin, Deeply Hydrates & Strengthens Barrier for Smooth, Glass-Skin Glow | For All Skin Types | 30 mlView Details...

    ₹569

    ...
    Garnier Bright Complete Night Vitamin C Serum With 10% Pure Vitamin C for Bright Skin, PM Routine Vitamin C Serum Suitable For All Skin Types, 15mlView Details...

    ₹249

    ...
    Minimalist Anti-Aging Night Serum with 0.3% Retinol & Q10|Fine Lines & Wrinkles Reduction Serum for Beginners|Water-Free Formula for Stability & Nourishment|Suitable for All Skin Types|For Unisex|30mlView Details...

    ₹527

    ...
    Foxtale 0.15% Beginner Friendly Retinol Night Serum | Anti-Aging Night Cream | Reduces Fine Lines and Wrinkles | No Purging | For Younger-looking Skin | Men & Women | All Skin Types - 30 mlView Details...

    ₹461

    ...
    A glass-like glow does not happen overnight, but constant use of night serums can be a step towards achieving glowing skin. During the night, your skin increases cell turnover and repairs daily damage caused by sun exposure, pollution, and stress.

    Get glass like glow with these night face serums (Pexels)
    Applying a night serum before bed helps support this natural renewal process. Ingredients like retinol encourage collagen production, hyaluronic acid boosts hydration, niacinamide strengthens the skin barrier, and peptides improve elasticity and firmness.

    How to choose the right night serum?

    Know Your Skin Type

    Different serums work best for different skin types:

    • Dry skin: Look for hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and squalane.
    • Oily or acne-prone skin: Choose lightweight formulas with niacinamide, salicylic acid, or retinoids.
    • Combination skin: Go for balancing serums that hydrate without heaviness.
    • Sensitive skin: Pick gentle, soothing ingredients such as aloe vera, centella asiatica, or low-strength antioxidants.

      Identify Your Skin Concerns

    What issue are you targeting?

    • Ageing/Fine lines: Retinol, peptides, vitamin C
    • Uneven tone/Hyperpigmentation: Vitamin C, niacinamide
    • Dullness: AHA (like glycolic acid), vitamin C
    • Dryness: Hyaluronic acid, ceramides

    Check the Ingredient List

    • Avoid unnecessary fillers or harsh fragrances if you have sensitive skin.
    • Retinol, vitamin C derivatives, andpeptides are great but can be strong; introduce slowly.
    • Some ingredients don’t work well together (e.g., pure vitamin C + retinol).

    Consider Season and Climate

    • In hot, humid weather, lighter serums help avoid greasiness.
    • In dry, cold weather, richer, hydrating formulas retain moisture.

    Read Reviews and Check Brand Credibility

    Look for brands with transparent ingredient disclosure.

    Check reviews from users with similar skin types.

    Top-rated night serums for glowing skin

    Regaliz Truderma Night Repair Serum restores skin with powerful peptides, hyaluronic acid, and botanical extracts that hydrate and repair tired skin. This face serum improves elasticity, reduces fine lines, and strengthens the skin barrier while you sleep. Most users report waking up to softer, plumper, and visibly refreshed skin after consistent use. They love its lightweight texture and non-greasy finish, making it ideal for daily nighttime skincare routines focused on anti-ageing and deep nourishment.

    Foxtale Collagen-PDRN Cell Renewal Serum boosts collagen production and accelerates cell renewal for firmer, youthful-looking skin. Infused with PDRN and collagen-supporting actives, this face serum improves elasticity, smooths texture, and enhances radiance overnight. Customers praise its fast-absorbing formula and noticeable glow within weeks. Many users highlight reduced dullness and improved skin bounce, making it a popular choice for anti-ageing and skin-repair routines.

    Garnier Bright Complete Night Vitamin C Serum targets dark spots and dullness with potent Vitamin C and brightening actives that work while you sleep. It promotes even skin tone, enhances glow, and reduces pigmentation marks. Users appreciate its lightweight consistency and visible brightening results. It also gives a smoother texture and reduces dark spots for radiant, refreshed skin.

    Minimalist Anti-Aging Night Serum combines scientifically backed ingredients to reduce wrinkles, fine lines, and uneven texture. This face serum supports collagen production and strengthens the skin barrier for firmer, smoother skin. Users report improved elasticity and a visible reduction in early signs of ageing. Customers value its fragrance-free, lightweight formula that suits sensitive skin while delivering effective anti-ageing results without irritation.

    Foxtale 0.15% Beginner Friendly Retinol Night Serum introduces retinol gently to first-time users, helping reduce fine lines, acne marks, and uneven texture. Its balanced 0.15% retinol formula promotes smoother, clearer skin with minimal irritation. Customers love its mild yet effective performance and report brighter, refined skin within weeks. Many beginners highlight reduced breakouts and improved texture without excessive dryness, making it ideal for starting a retinol routine.

    Olay Retinol24 Max Night Serum delivers 24-hour hydration with a powerful retinol complex that reduces fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots. It penetrates deeply to renew skin texture and boost radiance overnight. Users consistently praise its fast absorption and noticeable smoothing effects within weeks. Customers report brighter, firmer skin and minimal irritation compared to traditional retinol formulas, making it a trusted anti-aging night serum.

    /PHD/ 0.3% Retinol Face Serum features 0.3% retinol to visibly reduce wrinkles, acne scars, and pigmentation while accelerating cell turnover. It improves firmness and refines pores with consistent nighttime use. Customers report clearer, smoother skin and improved texture after a few weeks. Many users appreciate its potent formulation for advanced retinol users seeking stronger anti-aging results and visible skin renewal.

    Foxtale 0.15% Beginner Friendly Retinol Night Serum gently improves skin texture and reduces early signs of aging with beginner-safe retinol strength. It supports collagen production and enhances clarity without overwhelming sensitive skin. Users frequently mention minimal irritation and gradual, visible improvement in fine lines and acne marks. Customers recommend it as an ideal starter retinol serum for smoother, healthier-looking skin.

    FAQ – Night Serum
    A night serum is a concentrated skincare product designed to repair, hydrate, and rejuvenate skin while you sleep. It contains active ingredients that work best overnight.
    Night serums target concerns like ageing, dullness, pigmentation, and dehydration. They enhance cell renewal and maximize skin repair during nighttime recovery.
    Cleanse your face, apply toner if needed, then use 2–3 drops of serum. Gently pat into skin and follow with a moisturizer.
    Beginners should start 2–3 times per week and gradually increase frequency as skin builds tolerance.
    You can start in your early 20s for hydration and prevention. Anti-aging serums are commonly used from mid-20s onward.
    Yes, moisturizer locks in the serum and strengthens the skin barrier.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

