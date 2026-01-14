Radhika Apte wants to change working hours in film industry, had ‘multiple arguments for refusing to do long shifts'

After actor Deepika Padukone, Radhika Apte has refused to "do long shifts" in the film industry. Speaking with Filmfare, Radhika shared that she had to fight with people about this matter. She added that while some people suggest taking a nanny to look after the actor's baby, "that's really not the answer." Radhika Apte, who is married to Benedict Taylor, is the mother.

Radhika Apte opens up about long working hours Radhika was asked about what she would do to change something in the film industry to make it more parent-friendly. She said, "I'll change the working hours to begin with. You can't expect someone to go an entire week without seeing their child. I've had multiple conversations and arguments over refusing to do long shifts. You'll be surprised at how much one has to fight. I find it quite baffling. And people say have a nanny and let them come on set. I'm sorry, but that's really not the answer."

Radhika talks about her non-negotiables The actor also talked about her "non-negotiables when signing a script." She said that she would "appreciate a five-day work week and a 12-hour shift." "I've started putting my foot down and a lot of people haven't liked it. I can't work beyond 12 hours. And that includes everything from travel, hair, makeup, and the shoot itself. If my travel takes two hours, then the shift has to be planned accordingly. Of course, there can be exceptions to this but that's my non-negotiable. I insist on weekly offs and ideally wouldn't want to work more than five days a week. Unless it is a small film where the project genuinely can't function. I'd appreciate a five day a week and a 12-hour shift," she added.

About Radhika's family, career In December 2024, Radhika announced the birth of her child with her husband, Benedict Taylor. Radhika and Benedict married in 2012. The couple, who divide their time between London and Mumbai, first met in 2011 when Radhika was in London on a sabbatical focused on contemporary dance. They lived together before marrying in a small ceremony in 2012, followed by an official celebration in 2013.

Fans saw Radhika in Saali Mohabbat, a mystery thriller film written and directed by Tisca Chopra in her directorial debut. The film also stars Divyendu Sharma and Anurag Kashyap, among others. It released on ZEE5 in December 2025. She also had a special appearance in Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, directed by Honey Trehan.