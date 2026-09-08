Ludhiana: BJP targets AAP over prolonged power cuts

Punjab BJP state general secretary Anil Sarin organised a media conference here on Monday and questioned the Aam Aadmi Party government over prolonged power cuts, saying state figures showed adequate coal stocks despite consumers facing six to eight hours of daily outages. Sarin said five generating units had remained non-operational for around 20 days despite adequate coal availability (HT File)

Sarin said figures presented by Punjab power minister on September 4 showed coal stock at around 117% of the state’s normal requirement. He alleged the situation pointed to a generation and management problem rather than a coal shortage.

Sarin said five generating units had remained non-operational for around 20 days despite adequate coal availability. Citing figures, he said the Ropar thermal plant was operating at 36.4% of capacity and Lehra Mohabbat at 28.7%, while Nabha Power was operating at around 50%. In comparison, he said Nabha Power’s independent power plant was operating at around 93%. “If coal stocks are at 117% and people are still sitting without electricity for eight hours, the AAP government owes Punjab an explanation,” Sarin said. He demanded that the state government release plant-wise generation figures, coal availability, operational status of each unit and reasons for the prolonged shutdowns. Sarin also accused the AAP government of blaming the Centre for the power situation, saying the operation, maintenance and efficient utilisation of Punjab’s power-generation infrastructure were the state’s responsibility.