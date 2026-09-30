Compound vs recurve archery: How are the two disciplines different

For the first time, compound archery will be making an appearance at the Olympic Games at the 2028 edition in Los Angeles.

This was not the first time a mixed compound archery team from India had won a gold medal at the Asiad. But what Chikitha and Sahil achieved in addition to winning gold was earn direct passage to where no compound archer had ever been before — the Olympic Games.

Mumbai: Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav clinched India’s second gold in archery by winning the mixed compound event at the ongoing 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Wednesday.

How does the scoring system differ between recurve and compound archery?

How does the scoring system differ between recurve and compound archery?

Why is compound archery gaining recognition at the Olympic level?

Why is compound archery gaining recognition at the Olympic level?

What are the key differences in target distance and size between recurve and compound archery?

What are the key differences in target distance and size between recurve and compound archery?

Recurve archery, however, has long been associated with the Olympics. It had made its debut in the 1900 edition in Paris, and after a break, has been consistently been a part of the Olympic roster since the 1972 Games in Munich.

Recurve archery will have five events, as usual, at the LA Games — the men’s and women’s individual and team events along with a mixed event. Meanwhile, compound archery will have only the mixed team event.

The Asian Games provided the gold medallists in the mixed compound event a quota to the Olympic Games, and India have booked their spot.

Despite being the same sport though, there are many differences between recurve and compound archery.

HOW FAR ARE THE TARGETS?

Recurve archery has the target set at 70 meters away. The target itself is 122cm in diameter with the 10-point ring being 12.2cm in diameter.

In compound archery, the target is 80cm in diameter with the 10-point ring being 8cm in diameter. The target is set 50 meters away.

IS THERE A DIFFERENCE IN THE EQUIPMENT?

Yes, the bows used are very different.

The recurve bow is manual. The only assistance from the bow which a recurve archer has is the stabilisers attached to the front and sides to help balance the bow and “reduce vibration after an arrow is released.

The compound bow, meanwhile, is mechanised and easier to use.