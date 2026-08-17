New Delhi, The New Delhi Municipal Council organised a Tiranga Yatra in Connaught Place on Monday, with around 6,000 students, employees and citizens joining the march as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, according to the official statement. 6,000 students, Delhiites participate in NDMC's Tiranga Yatra in Connaught Place

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off the yatra from Janpath Radial at the Inner Circle of Connaught Place, where participants marched with the Tricolour and raised patriotic slogans.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta said the yatra was not merely a march with the national flag but a collective expression of patriotism and a resolve to contribute to building a 'Viksit Bharat'.

"The Tiranga Yatra is not merely a march with the national flag in hand, but a journey of resolve towards building a Viksit Bharat," she said.

Students and teachers of New Delhi Municipal Council schools, parents, employees, representatives of resident welfare associations and market associations, as well as citizens from different walks of life, participated in the event, the statement read.

Gupta said the participation of children and young people reflected the country's "new energy and strength" and stressed that building a developed India would require citizens' contribution, along with government efforts.

She highlighted the role of young people in education, innovation, technology, manufacturing and artificial intelligence, and said India's development could gain greater momentum when its youth contribute to nation-building.

The chief minister said the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign was helping take the message of national unity to citizens and linked it with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat @2047'.

NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal said the march completed one full round of Connaught Place's Inner Circle before concluding. Singh said the participation of schoolchildren and college students gave special significance to the yatra.

The NDMC said the event also brought together people from different sections of society under the Tricolour, highlighting its shared significance as a symbol of India's identity, aspirations and unity.

The civic body urged citizens to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga-2026' campaign and display the national flag as part of the celebrations of freedom and national unity.

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