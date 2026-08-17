Techie laid off after 25 years at Adobe starts new career as school bus driver: 'It pays a lot less, but...'

The techie admitted that the new job was a major financial step down from his previous career, but said that he is looking forward to the work and the people he will meet. "It pays a lot less than my previous job, but it's fun, the kids are good (mostly), and my co-workers are caring, kind, and down-to-earth," Strawn wrote.

"After a long, difficult year-plus of looking for work and being demoralized and discriminated against by the high-tech industry, I'm glad to share that my next chapter has begun! Next week I start my new -and hopefully final- career as a school bus driver for my local school district," Strawn wrote in the LinkedIn post.

James Strawn, who was laid off in June 2025, shared his career transition in a LinkedIn post last week. He shared that after a "long, difficult year-plus" of searching for work, he had decided to begin his new career as a school bus driver for his local school district.

A senior software quality engineer who spent more than 25 years working at Adobe has started a new career as a school bus driver after struggling to find another job in the tech industry for over a year.

Further in the post, Strawn thanked his former co-workers and LinkedIn connections who reached out to him during the challenging period and encouraged him. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart. It's people like you who make me glad I had such a long career at Accolade and Adobe," he wrote.

He also thanked his previous employers who "passed me over, brought me down, and ultimately laid me off," highlighting that they showed him a door to a better future. "It's people like you who make me glad I'll be driving a 40-foot bus instead of a computer," he wrote.

The techie also addressed recruiters and potential employers who had rejected or ignored his applications. "And to the potential employers and recruiters who blindly filtered out my applications, ghosted me on direct inquiries, or never even bothered to show up for interviews: I hope this industry can find its way back to treating people better," he said.

Strawn is now working as a school bus driver for Colorado District 38. "Let's raise a glass to new beginnings," he concluded.

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Social media reactions The post resonated with other professionals who shared their own experiences of struggling to find work despite having significant experience and qualifications.

One user wrote, "James, I see your story more and more. Driving a bus is just as important as your job at Adobe and as long as you do it with passion, you may impact someone in a way you didn't anticipate. The corporate world is losing great people and we will see it in the generations to come."

"I'm driving Amazon Flex making $20/hr. Yet I have 13 published books. Make it make sense. No, seriously - I wish I knew why I can't get a job despite thousands of applications and hundreds of interviews in the last 3 years. We need to fix recruitment in this industry," shared another.

Others highlighted the responsibility that comes with driving a school bus and praised Strawn's resilience in making a career pivot.

"What a fascinating career trajectory, not least because it reflects the astonishing resilience and pivoting skills being demo'ed by many in the workforce these days. Also, so often, when I'm pausing behind a school bus, I think about the incredible responsibility their drivers must feel and carry on their shoulders. That's the most precious cargo possible, so it's reassuring to know when they are in good hands. And I bet kids love seeing that smile every day. Well, most days!" one user wrote.

"I think there will more career pivots like this as the tech industry is impacted by the seismic shift AI is causing. I've joked I may become an electrician if I wind up needing a new career. Bus drivers are badly needed right now! I am sure the kids and school appreciate you," said another.