Allahabad HC discharges Congress MP Rakesh Rathore in rape case

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has discharged Congress MP Rakesh Rathore in an alleged rape case registered in Sitapur district, observing that the prosecution material indicated a long-standing consensual relationship between him and the complainant. The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court set aside the trial court’s order and allowed Rathore’s discharge application. (For Representation)

Justice Subhash Vidyarthi, in an order passed on Friday, allowed Rathore’s discharge application. The court said the allegation that Rathore had established a physical relationship with the complainant on the promise of marriage did not, prima facie, raise a strong suspicion that the alleged offence had been committed.

According to the order, the complainant said she met Rathore at public meetings, after which he offered her political patronage and an alliance. She accepted the offer and was later appointed district women’s president of the Tailik Mahasangh, following which their proximity increased.

The court also referred to the statement of the complainant’s husband who said Rathore frequently called her to his residence and that she sometimes stayed there until late at night.

“On the basis of the aforesaid circumstances, the prosecution material indicates a long-standing consensual extramarital relationship between two married and mature adults,” the court observed. The court said it was contrary to the allegation that the relationship had been established on a promise of marriage.

The complainant had lodged an FIR at the Kotwali police station in Sitapur in January 2025, alleging that Rathore had raped her in 2020 and subsequently established a relationship with her after assuring her that he would divorce his wife and marry her.

A case was registered against Rathore under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code. The trial court rejected his discharge application and subsequently framed charges against him. The high court set aside the trial court’s May 5, 2025, order and allowed Rathore’s discharge application.