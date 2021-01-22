Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan addresses question on marrying Pavitra Punia, says naysayers will find out ‘how real it is’

Eijaz Khan, who fell in love with his Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Pavitra Punia, said that his father has given his stamp of approval to their relationship. He said that she has also met other members of his family and also spoke about the possibility of them getting married.

In the beginning, when Pavitra developed feelings for Eijaz, he told her that he cannot be in a relationship with her. However, he came to a realisation after her eviction and when she re-entered the Bigg Boss house during family week, he confessed his love for her.

Talking to SpotboyE, Eijaz said, “After I came out the first person I met was my brother and then I straight went to meet my father. I told him that I really love Pavitra and this is serious. So, he happily said 'I am very happy if you are happy'. My brother and my elder cousins have met her already whereas a few are going to meet her in the coming weekend. She cooked dinner for me last night and lunch for today. So, things are beautiful."

Also read: Swara Bhasker says she does not believe in ‘bullying other people into’ having a political opinion

When asked if marriage is on the cards, Eijaz said, “And about marriage, I don't promise anything on a public forum. I have a lot of respect for her and this relationship. There are people calling it fake but eventually, they will come to know how real it is.”

Eijaz walked out of Bigg Boss 14 earlier this week due to prior professional commitments. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was a contestant last season but was forced to quit midway due to health issues, has entered the show as his proxy.

In a video shared on Instagram after his eviction, Eijaz hinted at his return and urged his fans to support Devoleena, so that he could swap back with her soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON