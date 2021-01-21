Eijaz Khan says he is serious about Pavitra Punia, met her brother to assure him of 'noble' intentions with her
- Eijaz Khan said that he and Pavitra Punia are serious about each other. He added that their families are also involved in their relationship.
Eijaz Khan, who entered Bigg Boss 14 with no intention to fall in love, broke his walls down for co-contestant Pavitra Punia. After initially resisting her feelings towards him, he confessed his love for her when she re-entered the show. He has now assured fans that they are ‘serious’ about each other.
While Pavitra made no secret of her attachment towards Eijaz, he kept telling her that he is not interested in a relationship. However, after she was evicted, he realised his feelings for her.
In an interview with The Times of India, Eijaz said, “The relationship will progress naturally from here on. We won't rush for anything. When I first went to her house, I met her brother. It was very necessary to meet and inform a member of her family that my intentions are noble.”
“Later, I got to know that there were too many misunderstandings and rumours about our relationship. So, we had to handle that. My brother has also met Pavitra and while I was taking a nap they spoke about me. Inshallah everything will be good. We love and respect each other a lot and I think half of the battle is won,” he added.
Eijaz said that he would like to keep his personal life away from the public eye ‘but people who love us, I want them to know how serious it is’. He added that their families are also involved in the relationship now.
On Monday, Eijaz voluntarily walked out of Bigg Boss 14 due to prior professional commitments. Devoleena Bhattacharjee has entered the show as his proxy.
In a video message, Eijaz hinted that he is poised to make a return to Bigg Boss 14. “Ab meri jagah Devoleena khel rahi hai toh main yahi chahunga use bhi support karte rahiye. Use bahar aane nahi dena kyunki main wapas aana chahta hoon (Devoleena is playing in my place and I want you to give her the same support you gave me. Do not let her come out of the show because I want to go back),” he said.
