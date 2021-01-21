Kajol on her parents separating when she was four-and-a-half years old: ‘It could have gone very wrong’
Kajol was around four-and-a-half years old when her parents, Shomu Mukherjee and Tanuja, separated. While she had an ‘amazing upbringing’, she acknowledged that things could have gone drastically wrong and her childhood could have been very difficult.
In a special episode of Netflix’s Behensplaining, Kajol said, “I had the most amazing upbringing ever. I am very lucky to have been brought up by such a forward-thinking, amazing person who taught me so much about life, growing up and about being an adult from the time that I was a child. But I totally get if it had gone even slightly wrong what it would have been like.”
“My parents separated when I was about four-and-a-half years old and it could have gone very wrong. I have so many friends whose parents are together till today but not in the best spaces. They have not had great childhoods. I loved my father separately, I loved my mother separately and I loved them together as well,” she added.
Kajol jokingly lamented that she could never play her parents against each other. “I tried very hard but both my parents were too smart. They are too evolved. Damn!” she laughed.
Kajol has been married to Ajay Devgn for more than two decades and they have two children - Nysa and Yug. They were last seen together in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which released in theatres last year.
Recently, Kajol made her digital debut with Tribhanga - Tedhi Medhi Crazy, which marked Renuka Shahane’s maiden directorial venture. The film, an emotional drama about three generations of women, deals with dysfunctional relationships.
The Hindustan Times review said about Kajol’s performance in the film, “After watching Tribhanga, one thing is for certain: you may be able to take Kajol out of Bollywood, but you can never take the Bollywood out of her. Channelling pre-makeover Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai at all times, Kajol makes sure to give her 150% to every scene, even if it requires a far more modest tempo.”
