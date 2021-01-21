Paparazzi congratulate Varun Dhawan on upcoming wedding with Natasha Dalal, watch his response
- Varun Dhawan evaded commenting on his upcoming wedding with Natasha Dalal in Alibaug when photographers congratulated him. Watch the video here.
Varun Dhawan tactfully evaded the topic of his impending wedding with Natasha Dalal on January 24 when he stepped out. A swarm of photographers congratulated him on the happy news but he avoided confirming it.
In a video being shared online, when the paparazzi said ‘shaadi mubarak’ to Varun, he chose to sidestep the wish and said, “Kya bol raha hai? Teri shaadi ho gayi (What are you saying? Did you get married)?”
When the photographers told him that they are talking about his wedding, Varun ignored it and said, “Teri ho gayi? Bachche bhi ho gaye (You got married? You have children too)? Congratulations!” He then addressed one paparazzo and asked, “Tu dobara shaadi kar raha hai (Are you getting married again), Manoj?”
Varun and Natasha have kept news of their wedding under wraps. However, his uncle Anil Dhawan let the cat out of the bag and confirmed that they were indeed getting married on Sunday.
Reports suggest that Varun and Natasha will tie the knot on Sunday at a beach resort in Alibaug named The Mansion House. Their families will leave for the venue on Friday after a chunni ceremony at Natasha’s house on Thursday. It is being said that the wedding will be attended by just 50 guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and Salman Khan.
Varun and Natasha have known each other since they were in the sixth grade but only began dating much later. They have been in a steady relationship for a few years now.
On the work front, Varun was most recently seen in his father David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 reboot opposite Sara Ali Khan. Towards the end of last year, he also shot for the first schedule of his next, Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.
