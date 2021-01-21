IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Paparazzi congratulate Varun Dhawan on upcoming wedding with Natasha Dalal, watch his response
Varun Dhawan will marry longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal on Sunday.
Varun Dhawan will marry longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal on Sunday.
bollywood

Paparazzi congratulate Varun Dhawan on upcoming wedding with Natasha Dalal, watch his response

  • Varun Dhawan evaded commenting on his upcoming wedding with Natasha Dalal in Alibaug when photographers congratulated him. Watch the video here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:24 PM IST

Varun Dhawan tactfully evaded the topic of his impending wedding with Natasha Dalal on January 24 when he stepped out. A swarm of photographers congratulated him on the happy news but he avoided confirming it.

In a video being shared online, when the paparazzi said ‘shaadi mubarak’ to Varun, he chose to sidestep the wish and said, “Kya bol raha hai? Teri shaadi ho gayi (What are you saying? Did you get married)?”

When the photographers told him that they are talking about his wedding, Varun ignored it and said, “Teri ho gayi? Bachche bhi ho gaye (You got married? You have children too)? Congratulations!” He then addressed one paparazzo and asked, “Tu dobara shaadi kar raha hai (Are you getting married again), Manoj?”


Varun and Natasha have kept news of their wedding under wraps. However, his uncle Anil Dhawan let the cat out of the bag and confirmed that they were indeed getting married on Sunday.

Reports suggest that Varun and Natasha will tie the knot on Sunday at a beach resort in Alibaug named The Mansion House. Their families will leave for the venue on Friday after a chunni ceremony at Natasha’s house on Thursday. It is being said that the wedding will be attended by just 50 guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and Salman Khan.

Also read | Kareena Kapoor on fights with Saif Ali Khan: ‘He is the one who always says sorry’

Varun and Natasha have known each other since they were in the sixth grade but only began dating much later. They have been in a steady relationship for a few years now.

On the work front, Varun was most recently seen in his father David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 reboot opposite Sara Ali Khan. Towards the end of last year, he also shot for the first schedule of his next, Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
varun dhawan natasha dalal

Related Stories

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal will marry on January 24.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal will marry on January 24.
bollywood

This is where Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal plan to tie the knot. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:39 AM IST
Varun Dhawan and his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal are all set to marry on January 24. Latest reports suggest that the wedding will take place at a beach resort in Alibaug.
READ FULL STORY
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been dating for many years.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been dating for many years.
bollywood

Varun Dhawan on marriage plans with Natasha Dalal: 'Maybe this year'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 04:15 PM IST
Varun Dhawan has talked about his marriage plans with longtime girlfriend, designer Natasha Dalal. The actor has said that they may get married if Covid-19 situation gets better.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Arjun Rampal and his son, Arik, in a new video shared on social media.
Arjun Rampal and his son, Arik, in a new video shared on social media.
bollywood

Arjun works out with baby son Arik in new video, says he's 'starting young'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:39 PM IST
  • Actor Arjun Rampal has shared a new video with his son, Arik. His partner, Gabriella Demetriades, loves it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan will marry longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal on Sunday.
Varun Dhawan will marry longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal on Sunday.
bollywood

Paparazzi congratulate Varun on upcoming wedding with Natasha, watch his reply

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:24 PM IST
  • Varun Dhawan evaded commenting on his upcoming wedding with Natasha Dalal in Alibaug when photographers congratulated him. Watch the video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Renuka Shahane's parents separated when she was very young.
Renuka Shahane's parents separated when she was very young.
bollywood

Renuka says kids were discouraged to play with her after her parents’ divorce

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:09 PM IST
  • Renuka Shahane, whose parents separated when she was eight years old, was ostracised by other children because she came from a 'broken family'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India Lockdown stars Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra, Prakash Belawadi and ZarinShihab in important roles.
India Lockdown stars Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra, Prakash Belawadi and ZarinShihab in important roles.
bollywood

India Lockdown: Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar in Madhur Bhandarkar's next

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:30 PM IST
India Lockdown poster shows a big lock dominating the frame as people from different walks of life struggle with their daily chores - from street vendors to people in high society.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi worked together in Dil Bechara.
Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi worked together in Dil Bechara.
bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput's last co-star Sanjana Sanghi says she misses him everyday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:28 PM IST
  • Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last co-star, Sanjana Sanghi, has paid tribute to him on his birth anniversary on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan got married in 2012.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan got married in 2012.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor on fights with Saif Ali Khan: ‘He always says sorry'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:04 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed on her chat show that her husband Saif Ali Khan is always the first one to apologise when they have a fight.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput with his sister Priyanka.
Sushant Singh Rajput with his sister Priyanka.
bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka gets emotional on his birth anniversary

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:41 PM IST
  • Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh paid an emotional tribute to him on his birth anniversary. She appealed to him to respond as the 'eventuality of (his) silence is too loud to bear'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Swara Bhasker never shies away from expressing her political opinions.
Swara Bhasker never shies away from expressing her political opinions.
bollywood

Swara Bhasker's blunt advice for aspiring actors: 'It's hard, have a plan B'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:39 PM IST
  • Actor Swara Bhasker has said that it is advisable to have a plan B in place before aspiring actors attempt to realise their Bollywood dreams.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kajol said that it took a long time for her to consider herself 'beautiful'.
Kajol said that it took a long time for her to consider herself 'beautiful'.
bollywood

Kajol says it took ‘many years’ to consider herself beautiful. This is why

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:01 PM IST
  • Kajol revealed why she found herself 'attractive' and even 'sexy', but never 'beautiful'. It took her many years to associate that adjective with herself.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aayush Sharma with wife Arpita and a fan.
Aayush Sharma with wife Arpita and a fan.
bollywood

Aayush Sharma gifts a PS4 to a young co-star on Antim sets. See pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:45 PM IST
Actor Aayush Sharma made a young co-actor's day by gifting him a gaming console. He even clicked a picture with the boy and wife Arpita Khan Sharma.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon worked together in Raabta.
Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon worked together in Raabta.
bollywood

Kriti Sanon remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on birthday with sweet memory

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:33 PM IST
  • Kriti Sanon remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary with a happy photo. She hoped that he is 'smiling and at peace' in the afterlife.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Malavika Mohanan started her Hindi film career with Beyond The Clouds (2017)
Actor Malavika Mohanan started her Hindi film career with Beyond The Clouds (2017)
bollywood

Malavika Mohanan: Theatres have been shut for months, need to be revived

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:21 PM IST
Actor Malavika Mohanan, whose latest release Master is doing well theatrically, emphasises on how other public places also have an equal amount of crowd like movie theatres.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kunal Kemmu with Taimur and Inaaya.
Kunal Kemmu with Taimur and Inaaya.
bollywood

Kunal recalls when Taimur and Inaaya’s paparazzi experience got 'dangerous'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:44 PM IST
  • Kunal Kemmu said that while the paparazzi are usually 'pretty respectful' of their requests to not click their children, things got a little out of hand once, when Taimur and Inaaya went swimming.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Swara Bhasker has long been at loggerheads with Kangana Ranaut.
Swara Bhasker has long been at loggerheads with Kangana Ranaut.
bollywood

Swara is in splits after Kangana claims she never read anyone's private chats

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:29 PM IST
Swara Bhasker was left rolling with laughter at Kangana Ranaut claimed that she never read or talked about any person's private chats.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary, a scholarship was announced by his sister Shweta. Tahira Kashyap's birthday was celebrated by Ayushmann Khurrana and his family.
On Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary, a scholarship was announced by his sister Shweta. Tahira Kashyap's birthday was celebrated by Ayushmann Khurrana and his family.
bollywood

Ayushmann wishes Tahira on birthday, scholarship named after Sushant announced

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:26 PM IST
Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Ayushmann Khurrana wished his wife and author Tahira Kashyap on her birthday, while a special scholarship, Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund, was announced on late actor's birth anniversary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP