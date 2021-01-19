Eijaz Khan opens up about relationship with Pavitra Punia, declares 'I love her'
- Eijaz Khan, who recently had to leave Bigg Boss 14 abruptly, has opened up about his relationship with Pavitra Punia.
Bigg Boss contestant Eijaz Khan, who abruptly departed the show recently, has suggested that he might make a comeback. He said that because of a prior commitment, he was forced to make the tough decision to leave the show, just four weeks before its conclusion.
He also addressed his relationship with co-constestant Pavitra Punia, and claimed that he loves her. On the show, Eijaz seemed to spurn Pavitra's advances, but professed his love for her when she returned briefly.
He told The Times of India in an interview, "There is no better place to realise the reality of a person than the BB house. The whole sham of Pavitra being a tough girl was busted; she is quite soft-hearted. In fact, she is the most caring person I know. She has been cooking for me. My fourth call after leaving the house was to her. After I left my dad, I have spent the longest time with her since my exit to understand the unsaid. A lot of things needed to be addressed, not just about her past, but also what we think of each other. We aren’t kids, we are not in the dating game, and we have had our heartbreaks. Let me put it this way, people who think my equation with Pavitra is fake, are fake themselves.”
He added, “When I met Pavi, I met her brother, too. He is sweet. I also made my brother meet her. We take each day as it comes. I love her. My intention is honest, pure and pavitra, pu
n intended! We will see where it goes, let us not define or label it.”
Previously, Pavitra said in an interview to ETimes that her feelings for Eijaz were ‘never fake’ or for the sake of the show. She added that though the attachment was genuine, she would not term it as ‘love’.
Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee enters as Eijaz Khan's proxy
Eijaz was one of the show's strongest contestants. He was replaced by Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who joined the show as his proxy. Last year, Devoleena had to quit the show mid-way due to medical issues.
