Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee enters as Eijaz Khan's proxy, says 'There have been times when I felt he was in th

TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who recently entered Bigg Boss 14 house as a proxy for Eijaz Khan, has said that she will try to resolve the issues where she believed Eijaz was wrong in the game. Devoleena was a participant on Bigg Boss 13.

One of the strongest contenders this year, Eijaz exited the house due to prior commitments and Devoleena has entered the game as his proxy. Last year, Devoleena had to quit the show mid-way due to medical issues. She first stepped out and Vikas Gupta filled in for her. However, after realising that she may not be able to return for the season, she quit the show.

Speaking about her new, stint, Devoleena told Times of India before entering Bigg Boss 14 house, “He (Eijaz) had established himself well and understood the game well. I will take his game and his interpersonal equations with other contestants forward. I will not spoil the dynamics that he has already established on the show nor will I will not ruin any relationships and commitments with his friends."

She also said that she will not restrict herself from putting out her own opinion, adding, "There have been times when I felt he was in the wrong. So, I will try and resolve those issues as well. Fortunately, I don't take much time to understand people. I am a good judge of people and follow my instinct."

Most people, inside and outside the house, believe Eijaz has anger issues. However, Devoleena is not of the same view. “I don’t think his aggression is the issue. I feel that in the very start, Eijaz gave people a chance to run him down and attack him. He has given that space to people to insult him and he could not balance things. I think that was his drawback," she told the daily. She also said that Eijaz went "outlandish" in tasks and never explained his actions.

