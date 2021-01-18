Devoleena Bhattacharjee: You don’t have to be a part of any groups or camps

Devoleena Bhattacharjee says capability and hard work takes an individual ahead. The actor, who’s track in an ongoing TV show recently got over, and is discussing her next, shares it’s wrong to believe that being part of certain groups gets one work.

“No doubt knowing people in the industry helps. You get to know about opportunities but what gets you work is your talent. Even these powerful people would work with you on the basis of your ability. There will be these groups and camps everywhere. It’s there in the television industry too. But you don’t have to be a part of them to function. So I don’t think being friends with the powerful or being part of certain groups gets you projects,” she says adding that destiny plays an important role too.

“If it’s in my destiny I’ll become the top in the game. But then we create our own destiny with our honest efforts. Having a certain number of social media followers also doesn’t help much in the long run. If you don’t have it or if you aren’t ready to hone it, you don’t go anywhere. I’m not trying to put anyone down, I’m just saying what I believe in. TV is one medium that offers equal opportunities to all,” she explains.

Content with how her decade-long TV journey has been through amid ups and downs, Bhattacharjee,35, shares that rejections have made her stronger.

“It’s never easy and it shouldn’t be easy or else we won’t value what we get. Your journey defines you. TV gave me recognition and respect. At this point, I’ll not settle for a role that doesn’t match up to the kind of work I’ve done. Living up to my art and expectations of my fans are also my responsibility,” she adds.

While she isn’t allowed to reveal much about the project she’s in talks for now, Bhattacharjee only say yes to a well-etched part, a good story backed by a good team.

“The one thing that I want to avoid is getting stereotyped. As an artiste I don’t want to restrict myself into doing only certain kind of characters. I want to surprise myself, do characters that I could never imagine I can pull off. My work should make me get up every morning and look forward to go to the sets,” she signs off.

