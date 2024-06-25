Diljit Dosanjh: People say I've become a phenomenon, but I've been working for it for 22 years

Back from Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show, actor Diljit Dosanjh is now busy promoting his upcoming film, Jatt & Juliet 3. Though he has often admitted that he doesn't like talking too much during media interactions, the Punjabi actor-singer can't help contain his excitement as he was at his candid best when he started the Punjab leg of promotions. Diljit Dosanjh will next be seen in Jatt & Juliet 3

“Punjab is my home, and I source my energy from its soil. No matter where I am in the world, Punjab is with me, in my blood,” said Dosanjh.

Speaking his heart out about “Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat”, the actor elaborated on his future plans and ensured his fans that they would get to see more of him.

“I am determined to do one Punjabi film, and an album every year. That's something substantial for me. I will continue to do everything else, but would never disconnect from Punjab,” he added.

Reminded of an incident when the doors of a cinema hall in Ludhiana were smashed by the excited audience during the screening of Jatt & Juliet’s first instalment in 2012, the 40-year-old star said he always tries “not to miss a chance to break into bhangra at a theatre”.

Dosanjh has earned a loyal fanbase who enjoy his singing as much as they adore him as an actor. In 2020, he became the first Punjabi artist to get featured at the Times Square in New York City. In 2023, he became the first Indian artist to perform at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. And earlier this month, he had another historic moment becoming the first ever Punjabi singer to appear on The Tonight Show.

Asked about his journey from being a source of entertainment to inspiration, Dosanjh said, “It comes with time. People say I have become a phenomenon all of a sudden, but miss the fact that I have been working for it for the past 22 years. And when you keep the hard work on, such transitions happen, and you see them yourself,” said the actor, adding that he finds “sukoon” seeing the spotlight turning on Punjab and Punjabis, who are finally getting representation on international platforms.

“It was long overdue. But now, when kids see this happening, they know that they can also do it. And in fact, go way above and beyond this. There is love among people; everything else is just politics,” said the singer, known for hits such as G.O.A.T and MoonChild Era..

Talking about how he manifested The Tonight Show, the actor concluded: "We are living in a dream. There is nothing outside its realm. And that’s something, which should drive everyone to dream and aspire big.”