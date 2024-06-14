Amazon Prime Video reacts to Mumbai singer’s creative twist to Panchayat theme song: ‘Listening to this on loop’

“Listening to this on loop” is how Amazon Prime Video reacted to a Mumbai singer’s lyrical twist to the theme song of the comedy-drama series Panchayat created by The Viral Fever (TVF). Palash Shrivastava, who is a singer and ‘sometimes acts and model’ as well, shared his unique rendition of the theme song on June 7. While many praised his version of the song, saying that he “nailed it”, others described it as “disastrous”, saying that they want to “unhear” it. Mumbai-based singer Palash Shrivastava's rendition of Amazon's comedy-drama series Panchayat. (Instagram/@palashlive)

Shrivastava shared his version of the theme song on Instagram with the caption, “Here’s my take on Panchayat’s iconic theme with a lyrical twist.”

The video opens with Shrivastava introducing the gram panchayat Phulera shown in the series. As the video goes on, he introduces village council head and other characters like Sachiv ji, Prahlad Cha and Vikas.

The lyrics go like this: “Iss gaon ka naam hai Phulera. Hain yahan Pradhan aur Prahlad Cha. Sachiv ji hain hamare nayak, inki aakhon mein hai sapne. Vikas unke hain sahayak. Manju devi bhi pradhan. Sachiv ji ne sikhaya pura rashtra gaan.”

Tune in to listen to the viral Panchayat theme song here:

Irrespective of whether people liked it or not, the lyrical twist given to the theme song went viral. Additionally, many even dropped their thoughts in the comments. An Instagram user wrote, “Next se bhi next level!” while another added, “Dekh raha hai Binod kaise song banaya ja raha hai,” referring to a character in the series who is known for the dialogue “dekh raha hai Binod”.

“Outstanding,” wrote yet another Instagram user.

A fourth commented, “This is something that needs to be appreciated! Good job, brother.”

“Don’t ruin our favourite series,” is what an individual, who didn’t quite like the song, commented.

Joining him is this social media user who wrote, “It sounds disastrous.”

A third simply urged, “Hidden talent. Keep it hidden.”