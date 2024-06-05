Can you guess the real name of Phulera gram panchayat shown in Amazon series Panchayat?

The third season of the Amazon web series Panchayat has been streaming since May 28. Apart from the characters, their dialogue delivery, and the simplicity of the series, one thing that has people’s hearts is the gram panchayat shown in the web series—Phulera. But do you know where exactly “Phulera” is situated or what the real name of the location in which the entire series is filmed is? Can you guess the actual location of this place shown in the Amazon web series Panchayat?(Instagram/@mptourism)

Well, if not, then the official Instagram page of the tourism department of Madhya Pradesh has revealed it. But, before we tell you, let us take you through Phulera.

So, “Phulera” from Panchayat is actually located in Madhya Pradesh, and the set-up is in Mahodiya Village, Sehore.

Did you know that?

While revealing the actual location, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism wrote, “Thank you for your response to Jigyasa. And the correct answer is - Mahodiya Village, Sehore, Madhya Pradesh.”

Check out how people reacted after knowing the actual name of “Phulera”:

“Proud to see modern filmmakers believing in showcasing real India instead of artificial sets,” wrote an individual.

Another added, “My only suggestion is that they should have also shown that it’s MP’s village and not UP’s. Which would let people know the beauty of MP’s village and the simplicity of the villagers.”

“I have absolutely loved the three seasons of Panchayat. They have made me realize the beauty of simplicity once again! I love that it is shot in my very own Madhya Pradesh, which is so close to Indore and Bhopal. I remember being to Sehore,” said a third.

Amazon web series Panchayat

Panchayat is a comedy-drama series written by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra. It stars Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, and Faisal Malik, among others. Anurag Saikia composed the soundtrack and score of the series.

The series is set in the gram panchayat “Phulera,” which is in “UP,” and revolves around an engineer who gets a low-salary position as a secretary of Phulera.