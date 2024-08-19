Ex-Olympic cyclist's body found inside her Vegas apartment days after she choked to death

Former Olympic cyclist Daniela Larreal Chirinos was found dead inside her Las Vegas apartment days after she choked to death, Fox Sports reported. The authorities discovered the Venezuelan athlete's body after they were notified of her continued absence at a hotel where she was employed. On Friday, the police located Chirinos at her residence, where she is thought to have passed away on August 11 after choking on her food. Former Olympic cyclist Daniela Larreal Chirinos was found dead inside her Las Vegas apartment days after she choked to death on her food.

Ex-Olympian found dead inside her Las Vegas apartment

The 50-year-old former Olympian died of asphyxiation caused by solid food remains found in her trachea, according to the report. The Venezuelan Olympic Committee (COV) confirmed the news of Chirinos' death in a statement issued on X, formerly Twitter Friday.

“The COV Board of Directors regrets the departure of Daniela Larreal. With an outstanding career in track cycling, he managed to represent us with honour in five Olympic Games, accumulate four Olympic diplomas and triumphs that always filled us with great pride,” a translation of the tweet reads.

Chirinos was one of Venezuela's most decorated cyclists with two gold medals in San Salvador 2002; two silvers, one during the 2002 games and one in Mexico City in 1990; two silver medals at the Pan American Games in Santo Domingo in 2003; three golds and a silver at the 2002 Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador, El Salvador, according to New York Post.

She represented her country at five Olympic Games: 1992 Barcelona, 1996 Atlanta, 2000 Sydney, 2004 Athens, and 2012 London Games. Before moving to the United States, Chirinos received her degree in physical education in Venezuela. Throughout her decades-long career as a professional track cyclist, typically a sprint cyclist, she earned four Olympic diplomas for her performances.