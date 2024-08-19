Kieron Pollard, Akeal Hossein copy Yusuf Dikec’s viral Olympics shooting pose during The Hundred final

Oval Invincibles defeated Southern Brave on Sunday to clinch The Hundred men's final at the Lord's in London. Chasing 148 runs, Southern Brave were restricted to 130/7, with Saqib Mahmood taking three wickets. Meanwhile, Adam Zampa scalped two dismissals for Oval Invincibles. For Southern Brave, opener Alex Davies top-scored with a knock of 35 runs off 23 balls. Kieron Pollard and Akeal Hossein copied Yusuf Dikec's shooting pose.

Initially, key knocks from Will Jacks (37), Sam Curran (25) and Jordan Cox (25) to 147/9 in 20 overs. For Southern Brave, Akeal Hosein and Tymal Mills bagged three wickets each respectively.

Kieron Pollard, Akeal Hossein copy Yusuf's Dikec's shooting pose

The match had its fair share of drama and excitement. It also saw a tribute to Turkey's Paris Olympics hero Yusuf Dikec. It happened in the first innings when Kieron Pollard took a catch in the 74th ball. Akeal Hosein set a good delivery which Donovan Ferreira could only direct to long-on for an easy catch for Pollard, who responded with Dikec's shooting technique.

After taking the catch, Pollard simply copied Dikec's calm and viral shooting position that the Turkish athlete had shown in Paris. Other than Pollard, even Akeal Hossein did the same after taking Sam Curran's wicket.

Speaking after the match, Oval Invincibles captain Sam Billings said, "A real team effort throughout the tournament, probably better than last year. Didn't all go our way but that's the strength of our group. Mahmood, amazing ten balls. Huge part of the game, a turning point, as was the Vince wicket. The game ebbs and flows, 50-50 throughout, if you get a couple of wickets here at Lord's it's very difficult. A few sore heads in the morning but you deserve it, your career goes past so quietly, so celebrating with a group of mates is very special."

Meanwhile, Invincibles opener Jacks said, "Amazing feeling, last five balls, when you know you're going to win, amazing, I've struggled for runs, but I know my role and did well today. People look to target me, nipped it down the slope, huge moment [getting Vince]."