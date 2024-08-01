Elon Musk accepts Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's fight challenge: ‘If I win, he resigns’

Elon Musk accepted a challenge from Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for a televised fight. This came after Nicolas Maduro accused Tesla CEO of orchestrating cyber-attacks on Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE) after his recent election victory which has been called into question. Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter is seen. (Reuters)

Elon Musk said, "I accept" on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter) after Nicolas Maduro challenged him over the tech boss' dictator jibe.

Nicolas Maduro said, "Social media creates a virtual reality, and who controls the virtual reality? Our new archenemy, the famous Elon Musk. Do you want to fight? Let's do it. Elon Musk, I'm ready. I'm not afraid of you Elon Musk. Let's fight, wherever you want."

In response, Elon Musk posted a series of tweets, taking jabs at both Nicolas Maduro and Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg. Elon Musk wrote, “Maduro is a big guy himself and probably knows how to fight, so this would be a real fight. Zuck is a little fella, so that would be a short fight lol.”

He said in another tweet, “If I win, he resigns as dictator of Venezuela. If he wins, I give him a free ride to Mars.”

Elon Musk has repeatedly called Nicolas Maduro a "dictator" and criticised the Venezuelan elections as a "travesty."

Nicolas Maduro hit back saying, “He wants to come here with his guns and an army to invade Venezuela. Elon Musk, good thing you showed your face because we knew you were behind it all! With your money and your satellites.”