 UPI, IMPS, retail payments of these banks temporarily unavailable due to ransomware attack - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Aug 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UPI, IMPS, retail payments of these banks temporarily unavailable due to ransomware attack

ByHT News Desk
Aug 01, 2024 08:38 AM IST

NPCI said that C-Edge Technologies has been possibly impacted by a Ransomware attack which has affected a few of their systems.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said that UPI, IPMS and other payment systems of certain banks will not be available to customers temporarily. This happened due to systems of C-Edge Technologies- a service provider to several banks- being attacked by ‘ransomware’.

Ransomware attack: C-Edge is a technology service provider for cooperative and regional rural banks.
Ransomware attack: C-Edge is a technology service provider for cooperative and regional rural banks.

Read more: Tax woes: Infosys slapped with 32,403 crore GST demand notice

NPCI said, “To prevent larger impact to the payment ecosystem, NPCI has temporarily isolated C-Edge Technologies from accessing the retail payment systems operated by NPCI. Customers of banks serviced by C-Edge will not be able to access payment systems during the period of isolation."

Read more: FASTag gets new KYC and vehicle detail linking rules from August 1, check details

Which banks are affected by the ransomware attack?

C-Edge is a technology service provider for cooperative and regional rural banks. NPCI said, “It has been brought to NPCI’s notice that C-Edge Technologies, a technology service provider who caters mostly to cooperative and regional rural banks, has been possibly impacted by a Ransomware attack impacting a few of their systems."

Read more: India's fiscal deficit at 1.36 lakh crore or 8.1% of annual estimate for Q1 2024-25

It added, “Restoration work is underway on a war-footing along with C-Edge Technologies and necessary security review is in process. Connectivity to the affected banks shall be restored at the earlies."

What is a ransomware attack?

A ransomware attack is a type of cyberattack where malware encrypts a victim's data or locks them out of their systems. The attackers then demand a ransom payment in exchange for restoring access.

The Hindustan Times YouTube channel now has 7 million subscribers. We thank our viewers for their support. Follow the channel for exclusive video news on politics, sports, entertainment & more. Click here.

See more

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / UPI, IMPS, retail payments of these banks temporarily unavailable due to ransomware attack
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On