FASTag gets new KYC and vehicle detail linking rules from August 1, check details

FASTag users will have new rules surrounding Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements starting from August 1, with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) introducing updated guidelines. A man points to the FASTag on his vehicle's windshield, at the toll office at Kherki-Daula toll plaza, in Gurugram, on November 27, 2019 (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Also Read: Tax woes: Infosys slapped with ₹32,403 crore GST demand notice

All companies providing FASTag services have October 31 as the deadline to complete the KYC process for all FASTags which were issued between 3-5 years back.

This also means that its important to update your KYC information to prevent service interruptions.

Also Read: Sikkim's unique tax exemption: Why residents don't have to pay Income Tax

Apart from this, FASTags older than five years must be replaced. So those using older vehicles with an older FASTag must keep this in mind.

All FASTags must also be linked with the vehicle's registration and chassis number.

Owners of new vehicles have to update their registration numbers within 90 days of purchasing the vehicle.

Also Read: Byju's settles dispute with BCCI, will pay ₹158 crore dues by August 9

FASTag providers must also upload clear photos of the vehicle's front and side for easier identification.

Each FASTag must also be connected with a mobile number to ensure smooth communication as well as updates.

The final deadline for completing all of the aforementioned KYC requirements is October 31, 2024.