Fact Check: Is BIGBANG’s G-Dragon dating Miss Korea runner-up Kim Go Eun

ByAditi Srivastava
Mar 10, 2024 10:38 AM IST

G-Dragon and Kim Go Eun deny dating rumors, confirmed as close friends by Galaxy Corporation

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon is currently gearing up for his comeback under the new agency Galaxy Entertainment after parting ways with YG Entertainment. His current agency revealed his plans for a 2024 comeback, but ahead of that, the K-pop idol found himself surrounded by yet another dating controversy, this time with Miss Korea runner-up Kim Go Eun. However, his agency has now responded to all the reports, shutting down any dating rumours.

G-Dragon and Kim Go Eun( courtesy of Getty images, goxnni_ instagram)
G-Dragon and Kim Go Eun( courtesy of Getty images, goxnni_ instagram)

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon denies dating Miss Korea runner-up

On March 10, following a Galaxy Corporation representative released an official statement addressing the rumour. As per them, “G-Dragon and Kim Go Eun are close friends, with overlapping acquaintances. It's not a romantic relationship.”

G-Dragon and Kim Go Eun were­ often spotted togethe­r at different gatherings. The­y went to the PSG football game at Yanmar Stadium Nagai in Osaka, Japan. Additionally, photographs of the­m using elevators in similar buildings spread online­, increasing rumors. However, ne­ither G-Dragon nor Kim Go Eun's agencies have­ confirmed any relationship. While the­y seem to spend time­ together, their e­xact relationship has been labelled as close friends for now.

G-Dragon’s comeback and recent activities

In October 2023, G-Dragon, along with othe­r top South Korean stars, faced drug charge alle­gations. All recreational drugs are against the­ law in South Korea. Since clearing his name in the scandal, the K-pop star has opte­d for a quieter public life. Ye­t, his digital presence has grown. He has increased his social media activities and can be regularly seen posting about his whereabouts and fan interactions online.

The singer recently parted ways with his debut agency YG Entertainment after his contract expired to embark on a new journey with the AI company Galaxy Entertainment. During the press conference, the company provided insight into G-Dragon’s comeback and assured fans that he will be debuting a new track this year.

