Song Joong Ki's leading costar for new K-drama confirmed: Know all about My Youth

Song Joong Ki is officially joining forces with Chun Woo Hee, star of The Atypical Family, for his next K-drama project. The pair was previously in talks to star in the series My Youth. As of August 21, production company HighZium Studio has finally confirmed that the South Korean actors will be leading the show as main cast members. Vincenzo actor Song Joong Ki and The 8 Show star Chun Woo Hee are confirmed to play the leads in upcoming romance drama, My Youth.

Billed as a romance, the series will see Park Si Hyun, writer of the much-loved drama Run On (JTBC), pen the story under the production banner of HighZium Studio. Director Lee Sang Yeop, known for his prominent shows Yumi's Cells, Shopaholic Louis, and Familiar Wife, will be helming the Song Joong Ki starter title.

The Reborn Rich actor will take on the role of Sunwoo Hae, a novelist and florist, who is on his way to kicking off a new chapter of his life. As a former ace child actor, Sunwoo has known his share of chaos. However, adults consumed by greed meddled with his artistic journey, leading to his ultimate downfall in the field.

Chun Woo Hee, last seen in The 8 Show, will come in as Sung Je Yeon, a team leader at Feel Entertainment. Striving for success, she, too, has tasted luxury growing up in an affluent familial set-up. After a series of losses, she now only has herself to rely on if she hopes to climb the upward social ladder.

This is where Sunwoo and Je Yeon's lives collide. The latter pulls Sunwoo out of his shell to achieve her goals. Meanwhile, their individual arcs flourish, with significant transformations taking the lead.

My Youth K-drama release

The broadcasting network for the new K-drama series has yet to be revealed. The exact premiere date is also still under wraps, but My Youth is reportedly slated to start airing sometime in 2025.

According to reports in July by South Korean outlets, Twenty-Five Twenty-One actress Lee Joo Myung was also in talks to star in the highly anticipated K-drama. More details are yet to follow.