Barron Trump to join Chance Combs, Isabella Damon at NYU family event: Whose parents will attend?

Barron Trump, Chance Combs, and Isabella Damon are gearing up for their first NYU's much-anticipated Alumni and Families Weekend. But, the big question is: will their celebrity parents show up to steal the spotlight? This yearly event isn't just about schoolwork; it's also a time for families to gather and cheer on their kids—and it's the ideal setting for some celebrity appearances on campus! In photos- Chance Combs daughter of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Donald Trump and Barron Trump, Matt Damon's family

With Barron Trump, the youngest son of former president Donald Trump joining the stern school of business, with other familiar celebrity kids joining the list, anticipation is high whether Washington Square Park will see some high-profile appearance.

NYU family weekend

The weekend of October 24-27, 2024 is going to offer a special time for freshmen enrolled in NYU's Stern School of Business, Gallatin School, Steinhardt School, and Tisch School of the Arts. This will provide the parents and alumni opportunities like lunch with a dean, a celebratory bash, and social gatherings. According to anInstagram post, “the university hosted informative sessions such as "A Conversation on Democracy and Elections" with NYU Provost Gigi Dopico and a book talk with renowned playwright Chad Beguelin is also on the cards.

Will Donald Trump and Melania attend Barron’s NYU weekend

Possibly. While the likelihood of Donald Trump attending is slim, given his tight campaign schedule leading up to the presidential election, Barron’s mother, Melania, may make an appearance, considering her devotion to her son’s academic and university life. Barron is probably the most popular student at NYU, often seen walking around with a black SUV motorcade flanked by Secret Service. However, it remains unclear whether his parents have registered for Family Weekend at NYU.

Who are the other celebrity kids attending NYU?

In addition to Barron Trump, Chance Combs, daughter of Sean Combs, enrolled at NYU earlier this year. However, it seems unlikely Combs will attend Family Weekend due to his legal troubles. He was arrested on charges related to sex trafficking, racketeering, and other sexual misconduct cases and is currently held behind Brooklyn bars. There’s still a chance her siblings might show up. Chance is studying at Tisch School of the Arts after graduating from Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles.

Isabella Damon, the daughter of Matt Damon, is attending NYU's Gallatin School of Individualized Study, according to Palm Beach Post. Jaya Harper, daughter of actress Laura Dern and musician Ben Harper, is in her second year at NYU. Deacon Phillippe, son of actress Reese Witherspoon and actor Ryan Phillippe, began his studies at NYU in the fall of 2022 after graduating high school. Jack Rucker, the son of Darius Rucker and Beth Leonard, is a student at NYU.