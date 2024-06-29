Logan Paul stuns social media with 'Hawk Tuah' move at WWE smackdown: ‘There is no way…’

Logan Paul stunned social media with his latest "Hawk Tuah" move during the WWE final match on Friday night. Logan Paul, a social media influencer and WWE star, chose to make himself feel better by yelling “Hawk Tuah” towards Escobar on Friday night's “SmackDown”.(X)

In the “SmackDown” episode, Paul wrestled live from Madison Square Garden and tried to put down Santos Escobar, one of his two challengers. This comes after Liv Morgan recently recreated the viral NFSW trend, which has taken the internet by storm.

Upon receiving a count of two instead of the decisive count of three that he had hoped for, Paul, a social media influencer and WWE star, chose to make himself feel better by yelling “Hawk Tuah” towards Escobar on Friday night's “SmackDown”.

Paul ultimately lost the match against his former opponent LA Knight via a roll-up.

Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson, two NBA players, also participated in the tournament.

Paul, who is now the organization's current United States Champion, has been employed by the company constantly for the past two years.

Logan Paul sets social media on fire

Hailey Welch, dubbed “Hawk Tuah”, is a young woman who went viral on social media last week after making reference to sexual conduct.

In the original video, Welch was asked how she moves beyond a breakup while being interviewed on the street in Nashville.

She jokingly said, “The only way to get over one is to get under the other.”

When the interviewer asked Welch about “one move in bed that drives a man crazy every time,” she replied.

Welch’s NSFW response immediately sparked buzz on social media.

“There is no way @LoganPaul did the “Hawk Tauh,” one social media user said.

“Am I trippin or did Logan Paul literally “HAWK TUAH” on WWE tv,” another commented.

A third user too wondered, “Did Logan Paul just “Hawk Tuah” on Santos???” while the fourth asked, “Is just me or did Logan Paul just HAWK TUAH at us”.

In its exclusive report, Daily Mail stated that Welch and her family have gone into isolation in a small Tennessee hamlet following her remarks. However, her friends in the little town 60 miles south of Nashville have erected a wall of defense around her while she adjusts to her newfound fame.

Welch's account has over 110,000 followers as of Saturday morning.