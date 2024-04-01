1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Nashville restaurant during Easter Sunday brunch, suspect on the run

One person died and four others were injured after a gunman opened fire inside a Nashville restaurant. At the time, an Easter Sunday brunch service was underway, authorities have said. 1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Nashville restaurant during Easter Sunday brunch, suspect Anton Rucker (pictured) on the run (@MNPDNashville/X)

The shooting unfolded inside Roasted, a well known brunch spot at 614 Garfield St. in the Salemtown section of the city. It happened shortly before 3 pm, according to Metro Nashville police, New York Post reported.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

While one man was gunned down, many others were wounded. However, they are expected to survive. According to The Tennessean, the four people who survived suffered either gunshot or graze wounds. An ambulance rushed them to a local hospital.

Roasted was filled with customers at the time of the shooting. Some children were present too, dining to mark the Christian holiday. People were dancing to a DJ and enjoying mimosas. Some were taking photos. Roasted’s Instagram stories showed a staffer dressed as the Easter bunny.

(roastedsalemtown/Instagram)

“Detectives are working to determine the motive for this gunman opening fire during Sunday brunch at Roasted on Garfield St. 1 man killed, several others hurt, non-critically. Shooting occurred at 3 p.m. Gunman fled in this Mercedes GLS 450. Know him? 615-862-8600,” Metro Nashville PD posted on X, sharing a snap of the suspect with a gun at the eatery.

Who is the suspect?

In a post, the police later said that they are looking for the suspect, identified as Anton Rucker, a convicted felon. “Convicted felon Anton Rucker, 46, is being sought for the homicide at Roasted Salemtown. He has agg assault convictions in Nashville & was arrested in Murfreesboro on felony drug charges last 10/31, and on agg assault & gun charges last Aug,” they posted on X.

A woman in a nearby playground revealed that she heard about eight gunshots, and saw customers rushing out of the eatery, yelling. One person reportedly shouted “breathe” to someone on the ground.

“Everyone was grabbing the children and running or dropping on the ground,” she said. “I got waves of chills because I could tell someone was hurt, just from the sound and that many gunshots,” Dia Settle said.

Rucker fled the eatery in a Mercedes GLS 450. He remains on the run.